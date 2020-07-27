The battle royale genre has taken the mobile gaming world by storm, with popular games like PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Free Fire now being played by millions of active users daily.

PUBG Mobile, in particular, facilitated the rise of such battle royale shooters as it became one of the first games of the genre to achieve mainstream success.

However, if you are one of those players who are looking for a new experience with an Indian game that is similar to PUBG Mobile, you can check out the following five games.

5 Indian games like PUBG Mobile on Android

#1 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale game which is developed and published by Phoenix Games Team. The game claims to provide immersive and action-filled gameplay with splendid graphics. It also supports low-end devices, with players allowed to adjust the graphics and settings according to their device.

#2 Shooting Heroes Legend: FPS Gun Battleground Games

Shooting Heroes Legend (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Shooting Heroes Legend: FPS Gun Battleground Games is developed by XSQUADS Tech LLP. The game features several multiplayer modes like Bomb Mode and Capture The Flag, alongside the Battle Royale Mode. The game has simple and intuitive controls that make it easier for gamers to play.

#3 Swag Shooter - Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Swag Shooter (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Swag Shooter boasts a large variety of weapons to use on the battlefield. The developers have also incorporated several characters (swag characters) equipped with different powers in the game.

Swag Shooter, published by Phoenix Games Team, has over 1 million downloads on Google Play Store.

#4 Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rivals (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Blood Rivals - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter provides an excellent visual experience on mobile devices. The game lets players fully customise the UI. It also has numerous modes, like Team Deathmatch, which supports up to 12 users. Furthermore, the game provides an option to create rooms and play with friends.

#5 Titan Blood: Shooting Survival Battleground Games

Titan Blood (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Titan Blood, which is developed by XSQUADS Tech LLP, includes an in-game voice chat and also has a wide range of weapons. It offers various modes apart from the battle royale mode.

All the games listed above can be played offline as well as online. This list is not exhaustive and there are several other games like PUBG Mobile on the mobile platform.

