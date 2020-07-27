Ever since PUBG Mobile released globally, there has been a constant rise in the number of players. The player base is expanding rapidly, all thanks to the frequent updates and the regular addition of new features.

However, for several reasons, many players face in-game issues like purchase errors, in-game bans, and so forth. To report these issues, some players wish to contact the customer care or customer service. They prefer to have a telephonic conversation to get a resolution to their problems. If you are one of them, then this article is for you.

PUBG Mobile Customer Care number: Real or fake?

To cut the long story short, there is no Customer Care number of PUBG Mobile. Hence, you cannot contact the customer support via any such phone number. This means that all the PUBG Mobile customer support numbers which are present on the Internet are fake and do not work. Therefore, you should not waste your time looking for them.

If you face any problem in the game, you can use the following ways to reach out to customer support:

#1 Mail

You can mail your issues or queries directly to the customer support/care on their official mail id.

Email address:- PUBGMOBILE_CS@tencentgames.com

#2 Discord Server

Official Discord Server of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has an official discord server, and you can post all your queries in the channel. There is usually a moderator or admin available to sort out your queries.

Click here to join the discord channel

#3 In-game support

In-game support of PUBG Mobile

For Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) and queries, you can use the in-game support. You can have a chat with the automated bot regarding any issues that you might be facing.

