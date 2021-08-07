FaZe Banks earns insane profits from CryptoPunk NFT calling it "life-changing money"

FaZe Banks, founder of FaZe Clan, has recently been trading CryptoPunk NFT, and it seems like he has turned his luck around with the past couple of sales, having earned insane profits.

Banks is only one big sale away from making over a million dollars from trading and investing in CryptoPunk NFT.

Almost a week ago, FaZe Banks tweeted out saying he had sold a CryptoPunk for $584,752. This single NFT sale earned him over half a million-dollar profit, which meant he recovered all the money previously spent on these CryptoPunk NFTs.

Only a week after making the massive sale, FaZe Banks made another one, earning $250,000 in profits. The FaZe Clan founder sold CryptoPunk for a quarter-million profit only 48 hours after he originally bought it.

I just sold a CryptoPunk for $584,752. Made a half a million dollar flip in a month. I’m losing my fucking mind right now. pic.twitter.com/f6sh3hDdYl — FaZe Banks (@Banks) August 1, 2021

FaZe Banks calls CryptoPunk NFT a smart investment

After making over $750,000 selling CryptoPunk, FaZe Banks made a bold statement about NFTs. He has advised all his fans to invest in CryptoPunk if they can.

However, he has also added a word of caution, stating that it only works for those who know what they are doing.

Showing off his latest crypto grab, FaZe Banks claimed, "There is life-changing money in NFTs if you know what you’re doing."

Bought a Crypto Punk 48 hours ago and just sold it for a PROFIT of almost +$250,000. There is life changing money in NFT’s if you know what you’re doing. pic.twitter.com/Dk7iwwBi71 — FaZe Banks (@Banks) August 6, 2021

Fans call FaZe Banks insensitive after the 'Save the Kids' crypto scandal

FaZe Banks recently faced a lot of controversy after fans alleged his involvement in the 'Save the Kids' crypto 'pump and dump' scandal. While there was no burning proof to condemn Banks in the case, several FaZe members faced repercussions following their involvement in the scam.

Regardless of FaZe Banks' innocence, fans called it insensitive after he showed off his profits from selling CryptoPunk NFTs on the internet. While thousands of people lost money on the 'Save the Kids' token, Banks boasting of his $750,000 haul certainly upset many on the internet.

I can create enough hype to inflate the value of a product that trades 50 million dollars a day? When the floor is $150,000? Why isn’t FaZe Clan selling $50 m’a a day in Merch then? — FaZe Banks (@Banks) August 6, 2021

There is an endless number of people in this space who started with ZERO and are millionaires now. It isn’t free, it isn’t easy. You have to put in the hours/ effort just like anything else. Don’t make excuses for yourself, there’s opportunity all over the place. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) August 6, 2021

Regardless, Banks kept on defending his take on the CryptoPunk investment business, calling it one of the best ways to become a millionaire even if someone is starting from 0.

