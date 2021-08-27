FaZe clan is recruiting everyone who signs a document

Atlanta FaZe, owned by FaZe Clan, recently won the Call of Duty League World Championship. Ahead of the finals, FaZe sent a tweet gathering support for its CDL team and promised to provide everyone who liked the tweet with a clan member.

Since Atlanta FaZe won the championship, the organization has to keep its word, even if they meant it as a marketing stunt. Hence, FaZe Clan is offering a one-day membership to everyone who supported their CDL team by liking their tweet. If you want to join one of the most popular global Esports organizations, all you have to do is tweet and sign the publicly available contract.

The offer is as real as it gets, and it also comes with benefits. This would also explain the latest Twitter trend of adding FaZe before user names.

If @ATLFaZe wins Champs we'll let everyone who liked this tweet join FaZe — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 19, 2021

How to join FaZe Clan for a day?

If you're looking to join one of the biggest esports organizations for a day, FaZe Clan is offering an opportunity of a lifetime. The latest tweet from FaZe Clan offers a single-day contract to anyone who replies with 'Signed' to the tweet.

Deal's a deal. Tomorrow, at 10am Eastern time, we will allow everyone who liked the tweet below to join FaZe Clan for one day, per the following terms & conditions.



To confirm your recruitment, please reply to this Tweet with "Signed." https://t.co/akQuOBmC6N pic.twitter.com/hxSXfmRMaD — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 27, 2021

Once players have replied with 'Signed' to the tweet, they will be granted a 24-hour membership to the FaZe Clan. This includes the right to call themselves a member for a day, as well as putting FaZe as a prefix in front of their names.

FaZe Clan members but here's the catch

'Signing' a Twitter contract might grant fans a 24-hour membership and the FaZe title. But they need to remember that this is a marketing ploy and not actual recruitment. The contract explicitly denies fans the right to cite FaZe as their employer or demand any sum of money.

Regardless of the catch, it's still cool that thousands of fans got the opportunity to join the organization and celebrate Atlanta FaZe's Call of Duty League Championship victory.

