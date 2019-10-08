FaZe Clan retain PUBG Europe League Title

Champions of Phase 3, FaZe Clan created history by winning back-to-back PUBG Europe League titles on the back of a superb team effort during Week Six. Earning 51 points across the final six matches, the squad delivered another iconic 'FaZe Sunday' performance to secure the first place and clinch the PUBG Europe League trophy once again.

The last day of the phase saw Team Liquid trailing FaZe by 18 points for the first place and on the other side of the leaderboard, there was a fight between Digital Athletics, Raise Your Edge, Pittsburgh Knights and GamerLegion to avoid the last two spots of relegation.

With such high stakes on offer, the games throughout the day saw some exciting action with every game producing a new winner. While FaZe virtually closed the title race with a 22-point game in the second game of the day, the relegation battle went all the way to the end, with RYE finishing second in the final game to sit above GamerLegion in the points table and pushing the GL to fight it out in the promotion battle again.

In addition to retaining title, FaZe Clan confirmed their place at the PUBG Global Championship as PEL Phase 3 winners. With the European region being allocated six slots on account of their performance in previous global events, the other slots were allocated based on PEL Performance points, which were an aggregation of the points earned by teams in the second and third phase of PEL.

The rest of the big 5 teams in Europe, namely Liquid, G2, TSM and Navi along with Crow Crowd (ex Windstrike roster) took the remaining spots to represent Europe in the PGC, which will take place this November in California and will have a $2 million prize pool.

In addition to GameLegion, the other teams to be relegated were PEL phase 1 champions ENCE, Se7en Esports and Digital Athletics. These four teams will battle against the top 12 teams from the contenders league between 17th-20th October 2019 to decide the four teams which will make it to the PEL phase 1 for the 2020 season.

This phase also witnessed a new record for the highest kills by a player in PEL, with Adouz1e having 138 frags to his name, beating the previous record of 130 kills set by Itzz_Chrizz of G2 in the second phase. Sambty of Team Liquid and Ubah of FaZe Clan were a close second and third with 134 and 132 kills respectively.

The Final Standings of the 16 teams