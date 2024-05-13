FaZe Clan reveals their roadmap for Esports division leading to Esports World Cup

Esports giants FaZe Clan have been a prominent name in the competitive gaming scene for years. With the Esports World Cup dawning nearer, the entire gaming scenario is buckling up for a chance at the first tournament of its kind, to be held in Riyadh from July 3, 2024, to August 25, 2024.

On their official X account, Apex, founder of FaZe Clan, talked about how the entire esports section of the organization is gearing up for the Esports World Cup. In this article, we take a look at FaZe's roadmap for the tournament, and how they want to strategize their game plan to secure victory.

Apex clears the air surrounding the future of FaZe Clan

FaZe Apex, the founder of the gaming organization and brand, said in the video released on the organization's official X account:

"Lots of people are worried the gaming and esports side of FaZe is gonna be gone. I just wanna make it very clear - of course not."

Talking about the CS2 teams and other esports teams in general, Apex talked about how nobody is going to get kicked, and no team from any game is getting disbanded. He mentioned how FaZe Clan has "the literal GOATs" when it comes to gaming teams across various esports.

The organization boasts some of the best teams in the world, in games like CS2, where they recently won the IEM Chengdu 2024, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six Siege, Halo, and a lot of other games.

Apex said:

"We have multiple number-one ranked teams in the world. The best CS team in the world, the best CoD team in the world. Come on, I don't care what anyone tells you. Rainbow Six is always crushing it, world champion Halo roster."

FaZe Clan preparing for the Esports World Cup

Esports World Cup (Image via EWC)

Apex himself is interested in the gaming and esports section of FaZe Clan, and being an Arabic-speaking Palestinian, he mentions how it's going to be like a "natural crossover" for him in this Esports World Cup. The founder will be "doing his best" for FaZe's sake, as he mentioned in the video:

"Me personally, I'm very interested in gaming [and] esports, and the Middle East. So I'm gonna be doing my best to focus for Faze's sake in gaming and in esports. There's going to be a lot more going on with esports in the middle-east as well, so it's like a natural crossover for me. You know I speak Arabic [and] I'm Palestinian."

Talking about the Esports World Cup, FaZe is already prepared for the tournament. The Counter-Strike teams have already qualified, and other teams for other games like Rainbow Six Siege, Tekke 8, Apex Legends, R1, PUBG, and PUBG Mobile, will also "hopefully qualify", according to Apex.

For Fortnite, no concrete plans exist, and they will have to come up with something. The organization is also looking at other plans, including looking out for "some other players to represent" the team there.

Although FaZe has often been criticized for decisions that do not fully make sense to the fans, Apex assures that they have always looked out for the team. He mentions how they eventually want what's best for the brand, and hopes to get there soon with the fans' support.