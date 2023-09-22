FC 24 crashing on PC - Possible reasons, solutions, and more

FC 24 is now available on PC to everyone who either owns the Ultimate Edition or has access to an EA Play(trial)/EA Play Pro(rental) membership. It's the start of a new journey, as EA Sports has dropped the FIFA tag for the first time. While much of the new game retains core aspects of the franchise, some users have reportedly run into crashes on their PCs.

This has happened in previous releases as well and usually occurs due to problems on the developers' side of things, but some of the issues may be resulting from problems on your end. Here are some reasons why FC 24 might be crashing on your PC.

FC 24 crashes on PCs could happen for multiple reasons

Storage drive issues

While EA Sports doesn't explicitly state it on their website, FC 24 uses a large chunk of RAM, especially if your in-game graphical settings are high. Moreover, some of the gameplay elements work better when the drive speeds have a higher capacity, so it's better to reinstall your game on the SSD if you're facing issues.

Do note that it's a good idea to have at least 16 GB of RAM to run the game smoothly without worrying about crashes.

Anti-virus

This is a common problem for many video games when they inadvertently conflict with the anti-virus installed on a system. This can usually be solved by turning off your anti-virus during gaming sessions, but this could put your system at risk. A better alternative is to set your FC 24 .exe file as an exception.

Outdated graphics card drivers

This issue can cause problems on two fronts. An outdated driver could outright crash your game, or it could cause minor issues like in-game stuttering and flickering. It's always advisable to manually check for an update and complete it before starting the game.

If you still experience issues, you can always completely uninstall and reinstall your graphics drivers. This will remove any problematic or corrupt code that could have been preventing your graphics card from functioning properly.

System requirements

As simple as it may sound, some gamers encounter crashes simply because their systems aren't good enough. Before you buy FC 24 on PC, go through the listed specifications on the game's store page. If you're still unsure, you can subscribe to EA Play for a month and test how the game works before proceeding with a full purchase.

The latest football game hasn't yet had a full release, so many of the issues that players are facing will likely be resolved soon. Post-launch patches are expected to start rolling out, and they should fix some of the major issues that are causing crashes on PC.