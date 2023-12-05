FC 24 Detail Oriented Evolution guide: All upgrade conditions, requirements, and more

The Detail Oriented Evolution is now available in FC 24, which introduces a really interesting option for the entire community. Unlike the last release, this evolution is free of charge, making it perfect for all. What makes it even better is the fact that it is not restricted to a single position. This offers you the necessary room required to improve any one card from your collection.

Even though the Detail Oriented Evolution is free, since the offering is limited to only one card per account, it's best to use it on the best possible option. While there are plenty of cards that can benefit from it, few will give better output than the rest.

All FC 24 Detail Oriented Evolution requirements

While the evolution is not locked to a single position, there are other requirements that implement certain limitations. This is done to ensure that you don't end up upgrading an item that's already dominant on the meta. The following are the maximum stat points that can be improved using this mechanic:

Pace: Max 90

Passing: Max 83

Defending: Max 80

Playstyles: Max 8

Shooting: Max 82

Dribbling: Max 82

Physicality: Max 77

In terms of stats, the current evolution will allow a wide range of cards to be included for potential upgrades.

All FC 24 Detail Oriented Evolution upgrades

The latest evolution has two levels of upgrades, each with its own set of requirements. If you can complete both levels before the evolution expires, the improvements could be quite distinct.

Upgrade 1

Playstyle: Trickster

Overall: +2

Pace: +2

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +7

Defending: +1

Upgrade 2

Playstyle: Chip Shot

Overall: +2

Passing: +7

Physicality: +2

Shooting: +3

Defending: +2

Upgrade 1 conditions

Play 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) match on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game.

Score 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro

Upgrade 2 conditions

Win 1 Squad Battle (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in the game

Assist 2 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) min. Semi-Pro

Best FC 24 Detail Oriented Evolution players

Over 14,000 cards are eligible for an upgrade under this evolution, which makes it quite tricky for you to choose the best item. There are certain clear favorites that you can choose to obtain the best possible returns.

Jonathan Clauss TOTW

Nuno Mendes

Carlos Soler TOTW

Fabian Ruiz

Roony Bardghji TOTW

Ona Battle

Jordi Alba

The price of a few of these items has already spiked after the release of the promo. However, all of these cards will certainly be worth the coins and time you might put into getting them upgraded in FC 24 Ultimate Team.