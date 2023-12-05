EA FC 24 Radioactive Challenge 3 SBC: How to complete, expected costs, and more

With the Radioactive promo now approaching its conclusion in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the Radioactive Challenge 3 SBC. As the name suggests, this is the third installment of this SBC released so far during the week-long event, giving gamers plenty of opportunities to obtain some packs.

The Radioactive promo has been a massive success so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. Not only has there been a spectacular batch of special cards in packs for fans to try and obtain, there have also been plenty of SBCs featuring both player items and packs. The Radioactive Challenge 3 SBC is an example of the latter, providing fans with a cheap and easy pack reward.

The Radioactive Challenge 3 SBC is now live in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team

Challenge SBCs have been an integral aspect of almost every promo so far in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team. While these SBCs are nothing special when compared to Icon and Hero Upgrade variants, they are still an amazing source of cheap and easy packs for gamers to try and get their hands on a special promo card.

The Radioactive promo has been no different, with this being the third such pack-yielding SBC to be released over the course of the event so far. The rewards have also been improving with every SBC, with the latest iteration offering a Jumbo Premium Gold pack.

How to complete the Radioactive Challenge 3 SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Similar to its predecessors, this SBC also consists of a single squad that features a specific set of restrictions. These are the stipulations mentioned in the SBC:

Players from the same league: Minimum four in your starting eleven

Players from the same nation/region: Maximum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same club: Minimum two in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 75

Total chemistry: Minimum 22

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 3,500 coins, which seems justified considering the similar price of other such challenges released so far. While the minimum rating threshold forces gamers to use gold items to some extent, craft veterans can easily utilize a mix of gold, silver, and bronze untradeable items from their clubs to reduce these expenses and complete the SBC without spending a dime.

The overall expected cost of the SBC is much lower than the value of a Jumbo Premium Gold pack, which is worth around 15,000 coins in the EA FC 24 Ultimate Team Store. This makes the SBC worth completing.