FC 24 Marquee Matchups SBC (Week 1) - How to complete, cheapest costs, and more

The first ever Marquee Matchups SBC of FC 24 has been released for Ultimate Team, right before start of the worldwide Early Access for the game. While the title might not available in all regions at the time of writing, players will be able to complete the tasks with the help of the web app. Those who are familiar with previous games like FIFA 23 will be able to easily complete the new set of challenges.

The first task will be to estimate the amount of coins that they're going to need in order to complete the challenge. This will be determined by the amount of fodder that they need to buy from the market. Thus, the best way to predict the costs will be to analyze the tasks of the Marquee Matchups SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

How to complete Marquee Matchups SBC in FC 24

The new Marquee Matchups SBC retains a familiar structure in FC 24, as there are four individual challenges. Completing each of them will help you unlock a pack in Ultimate Team, and you'll also get a set reward once all four are done. In simpler words, you'll be able to win five different Ultimate Team packs if you complete all the tasks before they expire.

Task 1 - Ajax vs Feyenoord

# of players from Holland: Min 1

Nationalities: Max 6

Silver Players: Min 3

Player Level: Min Bronze

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 14

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - PSG vs Marseille

# of players from Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Min 1

Same Nation Count: Min 2

Leagues: Min 3

Rare: Min 2

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 18

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid

# of players from Atlético de Madrid + # of players from Real Madrid: Min 1

No. of players from Spain: Min 2

Clubs: Min 3

Gold Players: Min 3

Player Level: Min Silver

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 22

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 4 - Tottenham Hotspurs vs Arsenal

# of players from Arsenal + of players from Spurs: Min 1

# of players from Premier League: Min 2

Same Club Count: Max 5

Rare: Min 2

Squad Rating: Min 75

Squad Total Chemistry Points: Min 26

# of players in the Squad: 11

The latest Marquee Matchups SBC is available for the next six days in FC 24 (as of September 21). If you complete all the tasks with the fodder from the market, it could cost somewhere between 70,000-90,000 FUT coins. Do note that the supply of cards in the game is very hapazard right now.

Hence, the prices could change by a fair margin before the tasks expire from Ultimate Team. Moreover, you can also reduce the completion costs by using cards from your own collection. The best way to do so will be to grind the different FC 24 modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals once the game goes live on early access.