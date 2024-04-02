FC Mobile April Update: Cross spamming nerfed, Manager Mode fixes, improved passing dynamics, and more 

The FC Mobile April Update brings a plethora of exciting changes, aimed at refining gameplay mechanics, addressing bugs, and introducing dynamic enhancements across various facets of the game. From improved passing dynamics to revamped crossing mechanics and bug fixes, these updates promise to elevate the gaming experience for FC Mobile enthusiasts worldwide.

With a renewed focus on balance and realism, players can now look forward to more engaging and authentic virtual football action on their handheld devices.

This article dives deep into the FC Mobile April update notes.

FC Mobile April Update official notes

1) Passing: Ground and Ground Through Pass

More Reliable Pass Targets and Opponent Avoidance

Increased Lead Distance for Ground Through Pass

Faster Pass Speed based on Attribute

More Stable Receiver Selection

2) Dribbling: Improved Responsiveness

Faster Jog Dribble Speed

Dynamic Sprint Dribble Kick Distance

3. Crossing: Ensuring Balance

Higher Impact of Crossing Attribute

Reduced Accuracy for Difficult Crosses

Reduced Speed for Regular & Low Cross

4. Major Bug Fixes and Improvements

Players without the Ball decelerate Faster

Easier Access to Substitution Button

Basic Chances in VS Attack more challenging

Reduced Shot Speed in Manager Mode

More Goal Replay Diversity

Ability to skip Goal and Offside Replay (H2H)

Bug Fix - Player Not Jumping or Double Jumping during Header Battle

Bug Fix - Addressed issue of Loopy Passing Headers

FC Mobile April update highlights cross spamming nerfs and buffed passing dynamics

Gameplay changes in crossing dynamics are one of the highlights of the FC Mobile April update (Image via EA Sports)

Crossing has long been a contentious aspect of the game, with cross spamming tactics often dominating H2H matches. However, the FC Mobile April Update seeks to address this issue by ensuring greater balance in crossing mechanics.

The update promises to be hell for cross spammers in FC Mobile as it's now going to be tougher to launch random crosses inside the box with reduced timing, better anticipation, and precise jumping by opponents' center-backs.

Most importantly, now a player's weak foot and body balance will matter while making a cross. Accurate crossing thus will now be completely dependent on player skill and attributes.

One of the other core elements of gameplay, passing, also receives significant attention in this FC Mobile April update.

Ground passes have now become more precise during build-up play (Image via EA Sports)

Ground passes and ground through passes now offer more reliable target selection and better avoidance of opponents, adding a layer of precision to build-up play.

The increased lead distance for ground through passes facilitates smoother execution of intricate attacking moves, while pass speed is now dynamically adjusted based on player attributes, ensuring a more realistic and responsive passing experience.

With improved stability in receiver selection, players can expect smoother transitions and more accurate distribution of the ball.

The FC Mobile April update also introduces notable improvements in dribbling. Players will notice enhanced responsiveness in dribbling controls, resulting in quicker and more fluid movements on the pitch.

The FC Mobile April update adds an extra layer of fluidity in player movements during dribbling (Image via EA Sports)

The increase in jog dribble speed adds a new dimension to attacking play, allowing for quicker changes in pace and direction. Additionally, the dynamic sprint dribble kick distance provides greater flexibility in executing dribble-based attacking maneuvers, empowering players to take on defenders with confidence.

Beyond the headline features, the April update also addresses several bugs and introduces massive improvements to enhance the overall gaming experience. Players will now appreciate faster deceleration for those without the ball, making defensive positioning and interceptions more effective.

Easier access to the substitution button streamlines in-game management, while adjustments to basic chances in VS Attack mode add an extra layer of challenge for seasoned players.

Additionally, fixes to shot speed in Manager Mode and enhancements to goal replay diversity further refine the gaming experience. Overall these tweaks add more realism to the gameplay, making FC Mobile one of the best mobile sports games in the market.