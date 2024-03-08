How to defend cross spamming in FC Mobile

In EA FC's handheld version, mastering defense is as crucial as scoring goals. Cross spamming in FC Mobile is a tactic that often tests a player's defensive acumen and decision-making skills. It stands out as one of the simplest techniques, devoid of intricate skill requirements, but is despised by skilled players and professionals alike for its effectiveness in creating goal-scoring opportunities.

Cross spamming strategy involves incessantly crossing the ball into the box, aiming to exploit defensive vulnerabilities. To counter this tactic effectively, one must employ proper strategy, do tactical planning, and field the right players.

This guide provides an overview of the methods and the key players needed to effectively defend against cross spamming in FC Mobile.

Cross spamming in FC Mobile: How to stop it?

Cross spamming in FC Mobile is one of the simplest and most effective techniques to score goals (Image via EA Sports)

Before diving into gameplay tactics, you should invest in a proficient goalkeeper. Height plays a significant role in defending crosses, so a goalkeeper who is 6'2" or above is ideal.

Anticipate that your opponent will attempt crosses and be prepared accordingly. When facing a serial cross spammer, refrain from rushing directly towards them when they're wide open. Instead, position yourself between the goal and the anticipated cross recipient.

If the cross doesn't materialize, don't panic, you'll still have another defender in the way. However, if the cross proceeds, employ the following technique:

As the ball is airborne, refrain from manually switching players as the game's AI automatically selects the defender marking the cross recipient. Spam the clear button while ensuring your joystick is aimed away from the goal to send the ball out of danger. Accept the possibility of losing possession, as preventing a goal-scoring opportunity outweighs possession retention.

Another effective technique involves utilizing a solid blocker such as Laurent Blanc or Virgil Van Dijk. When the opponent advances through the flank for a cross, deploy a second defender to diminish their crossing chances.

You can also maneuver the defender alongside the crosser by directing your joystick to the far left. Then, position yourself in front of the crosser and execute a slide tackle aimed at the ball to avoid receiving a card. Consistency in execution will improve with practice.

Best defenders and goalkeepers to defend cross spamming in FC Mobile

UTOTY Virgil Van Dijk is one of the most prominent blocker items against cross spamming in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

A reliable and tall goalkeeper is indispensable when facing cross spammers who often target towering strikers like Erling Haaland or Didier Drogba for headers.

However, height alone isn't sufficient; prioritize goalkeepers with exceptional reflexes, reactions, and shot positioning stats. Here are some top goalkeeper cards suited for blocking cross spamming strikers:

TOTY Icon Edwin Van Der Sar (96 OVR)

TOTY Icon Petr Čech (94 OVR)

Winter Wild Cards Ederson (95 OVR)

UTOTY Alisson Becker (94 OVR)

Captains Peter Schmeichel (94 OVR)

Winter Wild Cards Emiliano Martínez (93 OVR)

Rivals Gianluigi Donnarumma (93 OVR)

Similarly, assembling a robust defensive lineup is crucial. Here are some top defender cards adept at thwarting cross spamming crossers:

TOTY Icon Paolo Maldini (97)

TOTY Icon Roberto Carlos (96)

TOTY Icon Carlos Alberto Torres (96)

UTOTY Theo Hernandez (95)

UTOTY Virgil Van Dijk (95)

Winter Wildcards Icon Laurent Blanc (95)

Ramadan Festival Antonio Rudiger (95)

By implementing these tactics and employing adept goalkeepers and defenders, you can effectively neutralize the gameplay tactic of cross spamming in FC Mobile.

Meanwhile, the community opines that EA Sports must address this issue promptly, as cross spamming in FC Mobile diminishes the skill competency of the game. Implementing measures to balance gameplay will ensure a more enjoyable and skillful experience for all players

