How to easily score goals in EA FC Mobile

To score goals in EA FC Mobile, your ultimate objective is to dominate EA FC's handheld virtual pitch. It's not just about finding the back of the net; it's about combining skill, strategy, and timing to outwit opponents and secure victory. Mastering goal-scoring is crucial because it can often be the difference between winning and losing matches, even if your defense is at its best.

In the fast-paced world of virtual football, formations matter less when you know simple yet effective strategies to consistently score goals. Whether you're tapping the shoot button with precise timing or executing complex gestures to unleash powerful shots, familiarity with the controls is essential to convert scoring opportunities into goals.

Regular practice against AI opponents or in training mode can help sharpen your skills and improve accuracy when taking shots at goal. However, to score goals in EA FC Mobile, there are several key tips to keep in mind, which we will cover in this article.

Tips to effectively and consistently score goals in EA FC Mobile

Precision and timing are the keys to comfortably score goals in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Scoring goals in EA FC Mobile involves strategy and finesse as much as skill. By mastering the game's controls, incorporating skill moves into your gameplay, and utilizing effective strategies such as through balls and set pieces, you can definitely increase and master your goal-scoring efficiency.

Here are some effective ways for you to score goals in EA FC Mobile:

1) Using skill moves

Adding skill moves to your offensive arsenal can significantly boost your goal-scoring capabilities. Moves like the Roulette, Rainbow, or Stepover deceive defenders and create shooting opportunities.

By skillfully maneuvering past opponents, you increase your chances of scoring goals and shifting the tide in your favor.

2) Utilizing Power Shot

The Power Shot technique enhances goal-scoring in EA FC Mobile with its fast execution and increased scoring potential. For a perfect execution, it requires precise timing and an understanding of its risk versus reward mechanics.

By mastering the Power Shot technique, you can unleash devastating shots on goal and increase your likelihood of scoring.

3) Employing through balls

Using through balls to penetrate the opponent's defense and create scoring opportunities is an effective strategy in EA FC Mobile. By playing accurate passes into space, you can catch the defense off guard and create clear chances on goal.

Whether it's a well-timed through ball behind the defensive line or a perfectly weighted pass to a teammate, exploiting space with through balls leads to high-percentage scoring opportunities.

4) Right timing

Timing is crucial for shooting in EA FC Mobile. Knowing when to shoot can contribute to success or failure. Whether it's waiting for the right moment or recognizing when the goalkeeper is out of position, patience and composure in front of the goal improve goal-scoring efficiency.

5) Cross-spamming and headers

Although many EA FC community gamers dislike it, cross-spamming and headers can be potent weapons for scoring goals in EA FC Mobile, especially if your team has tall and strong target men like Erling Haaland or Robin Van Persie.

When you're in possession of the ball near the opponent's box, cross the ball into the final third and aim for the striker's head. By doing so, you can capitalize on aerial opportunities and increase your chances of scoring goals.

Defenders with high Jumping and Heading Accuracy attributes, like Antonio Rüdiger and Kim Min-jae, are particularly effective in winning aerial duels during corners and converting headers into goals.

6) Utilizing set pieces

Perfecting set-pieces like free kicks and corners is an easy way to score goals in EA FC Mobile (Image vis EA Sports)

Set pieces, like free-kicks and corners, offer great chances to create and score goals in EA FC Mobile. When you get a set piece, seize the opportunity by devising strategic routines to surprise the opponent.

Master set pieces by practicing in training mode and refining shooting timing and accuracy. Ensure deliveries are precise and attackers are well-positioned to capitalize on scoring opportunities.

7) Build-up playing

A good build-up strategy makes it easy to score goals in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

In the fast-paced arena of EA FC Mobile, patience is crucial for building up team attacks. Instead of rushing forward recklessly, focus on maintaining possession and patiently probing the opponent's defense for openings.

Don't hesitate to pass the ball backward or sideways to retain possession and create better scoring opportunities. By patiently building up team play and waiting for the right moment to strike, you can increase your chances of breaking through the opponent's defense and scoring goals in EA FC Mobile.

8) Exploiting counter-attacks

Well timed counter attacks are key to consistently scoring more goals in EA FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

When facing an opponent who presses high up the pitch, you must look for opportunities to exploit counter-attacks and catch them off guard.

Utilize your relatively pacey strikers to quickly transition from defense to offense and exploit gaps in the opponent's defense. Look to play quick, incisive passes into space and use the speed of your attackers to create fast-break opportunities.

By capitalizing on counter-attacks, you can catch the opponent out of position and create chances in transition to score goals in EA FC Mobile.