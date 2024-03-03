How to master EA FC Mobile Power Shot 

Mastering the EA FC Mobile Power Shot is essential for any player. Introduced as the fastest shot type in the game, it follows the principles of the Elite Shooting system, offering a new dimension to goal-scoring opportunities. However, this technique demands more than just tapping the Shoot button, as it requires precise execution and strategic card selection.

The EA FC Mobile Power Shot operates on a risk-versus-reward mechanic. While this technique presents a higher scoring chance due to its longer animation, it also carries the risk of being intercepted by defenders or the goalkeeper.

To execute the Power Shot, you must swipe right by tapping the "Shoot" button or swipe back and forth in the goal's direction in a singular motion. This technique also emphasizes the importance of good aim and context.

Mastering the EA FC Mobile Power Shot to score on every hit

Back and forth finger gesture in the goal's direction in a singular motion to execute a Power Shot (Image via EA Sports)

A crucial factor in mastering the Power Shot is the Shooting Power attribute of the footballer being used. Athletes with higher Shooting Power ratings have a better chance of scoring this type of goal consistently.

Ideally, this technique should be executed with around 50% power if you're using the "Shoot" button, striking a balance between power and precision. This ensures the highest success rate while keeping the ball down more consistently.

While all players with good shooting power can utilize the technique, those with Shot Power (Shooting) stats of 110+ excel in this aspect. Notably, very few cards come with such high stats by default. Most players will need to be trained and ranked up to reach this level of proficiency.

Mastering the EA FC Mobile Power Shot opens up effective scoring opportunities, especially when exploiting linear gaps in the defense. From anywhere within 30 yards of the goalpost, a well-executed Power Shot can often result in a near-guaranteed goal, making it a potent weapon in the virtual footballer's arsenal.

Top players to execute the EA FC Mobile Power Shot perfectly

Ranked up and trained Erling Haaland UCL Group Stage card with 112 Shot Power (Image via EA Sports)

Elite striker players — such as Erling Haaland (TOTY, UCL Group Stage), Ronaldo Nazario (TOTY Icon, Base Icon), Cristiano Ronaldo (TOTY, Welcome), and Eusebio (TOTY Icon, Base Icon) — possess the capability to execute the Power Shot with unparalleled precision and effectiveness.

Even "not-so-popular" cards like Jean-Pierre Papin (Heroes Icon), Ronald Koeman (Captains, Base Icon), and Harry Kane (TOTY, Welcome, Base) can make the most of this technique with their impressive shooting attributes.

Thus, mastering the EA FC Mobile Power Shot requires a combination of skill, precision, and, most importantly, strategic card selection. By understanding the technique and practicing with players who excel in shooting power, you can elevate their goal-scoring abilities and dominate Division Rivals in FC Mobile.