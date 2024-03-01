7 best tips and tricks to reach FC Champion tier in Division Rivals in FC Mobile

FC Mobile, EA Sports FC 24's handheld version, offers players the opportunity to compete in Division Rivals and climb the ranks to reach the prestigious FC Champion tier. Achieving success in Division Rivals requires not only skill on the pitch but also strategic thinking and effective management.

Division Rivals is a competitive mode in FC Mobile where players battle against each other live and climb through 12 divisions (Amateur III to Legendary I) until they ultimately reach the FC Champion tier. Each division offers rewards based on performance, motivating players to strive for higher rankings.

Divisions serve as progression levels necessary for promotion in Virsus Attacks (VSA), Head-To-Head (H2H), and FC Mobile Manager Mode, where players earn points for winning or tying a game but none for losing. Accumulating a specific number of points within 10 games is crucial for advancement; otherwise, one remains in the current division.

The division ranking ranges from Amateur to FC Champion, with Pro, World Class, and Legendary tiers in between. Each tier represents increasing levels of skill and competition, culminating in FC Champion for those ranked within the top 1000.

This article will explore the best tips and tricks to help a player ascend to the FC Champion tier and dominate the virtual pitch.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

FC Champion tier in FC Mobile Division Rivals: 7 best tips and tricks to reach it

1) Mastery of tactics

Reaching the FC Champion tier in FC Mobile involves strategic and optimistic decision-making (Image via EA Sports)

In FC Mobile's Division Rivals, tactical proficiency is pivotal to achieving favorable outcomes. Experimentation with various configurations is imperative to aligning strategy with gameplay preferences.

Whether players lean towards an aggressive offensive style, a possession-oriented approach, or a staunch defensive stance, adeptness in tactics is essential for triumph.

However, it is important to note that tactics cannot be the same for all opponents. Game-to-game tactical tweaks are the key to consistency, resulting in a smooth upscaling to the FC Champion tier.

2) Building a robust squad

A formidable squad serves as the foundation for success in the competitive arena of Division Rivals. Strategic investments in top-tier stars, be it through scouting current-event players, selling duplicate cards, liquidating fodders, or in-game rewards, are imperative.

Prioritizing the construction of a well-rounded team comprising top-notch players in pivotal positions across the field is very important for rank upscaling. Changing the squad as per updates and new card entries in the market is essential for Division Rivals success.

3) Utilizing custom formations

Custom formations provide the flexibility to tailor the team's configuration to align with preferred tactics and capitalize on player strengths. Experimentation with diverse formations enables you to identify the optimal setup that maximizes team performance.

Whether adhering to a conventional 4-4-2 structure or opting for a more innovative formation like 4-3-3 (False 9), customization offers a tactical advantage over adversaries.

FC Champion is the highest Division Rival tier in the rebranded FC Mobile 24 version (Image via EA Sports)

However, it is important to note that FC Mobile 24 has released a massive nerf for the OG 4-2-4 formation, which was overpowered in the game's previous versions.

4) Analyzing opponents

Continuous in-game tactical tweaks help in dominating opponents (Image via EA Sports)

Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of adversaries is pivotal for success in Division Rivals, especially in H2H and Manager Mode games. Thorough scouting of opponents right from the team display before the match allows you to understand their gameplay style, preferred tactics, and key performers.

Adjustment of strategy based on minute-by-minute analysis of opponents allows a team to exploit vulnerabilities and capitalize on opportunities presented during gameplay.

5) Emphasizing player development

Ranking up and training the correct players help to balance a team in EA FC 24 (Image via EA Sports)

Investment in player development, be it through rank-ups or training, is fundamental to long-term prosperity in Division Rivals. Leveraging training, skill enhancements, and other player-centric features fosters overall squad improvement.

Nurturing and refining rookies and prospective youngsters also builds a way for their ascension into pivotal roles. This can help the team level up to the FC Champion tier.

6) Staying active and consistent

Consistency brings out the best of a player in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Consistency is key to moving up to FC Champion Tier in Division Rivals. Keeping up with regular gameplay and completing weekly objectives or matches is crucial.

Consistent activity brings valuable rewards and helps a player progress smoothly through the divisions.

7) Staying informed and adaptable

Division Rivals' steps towards FC Champion' tier (Image via EA Sports)

Keeping up with the latest updates, patches, and meta strategies is very much crucial for staying competitive in FC Mobile. Engaging with community forums on social media allows a player to learn from veterans and stay updated on current trends.

Adapting tactics and gameplay based on changes in the game ensures one stays ahead of the competition in Division Rivals and makes a smooth transition to FC Champion Tier I.