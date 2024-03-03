5 Best FC Mobile strikers to use in Club Team (March 2024)

The discussion surrounding the best FC Mobile strikers has always been a hot topic among handheld EA FC enthusiasts. Be it in real life or virtual football, strikers are the ones who hold the key to unlocking victory by scoring crucial goals. However, among a plethora of options in the game, some unique cards stand out in the current FC Mobile meta.

In the rebranded version of FC Mobile (Previously FIFA Mobile), the striker position reigns supreme in division rival matches, dictating the flow of gameplay and impacting outcomes significantly.

Attributes like Dribbling, Pace, Ball Control, Finishing, Shot Power, and Long Shot heavily influence strikers' effectiveness on the field. A high Dribbling stat enhances their ability to outmaneuver opponents one-on-one, especially when paired with strong Pace stats.

Finishing prowess determines their clinicality in front of goal, while Long Shot accuracy tests their shooting range. Additionally, a reliable Weak Foot rating of four or five adds versatility to their attacking expertise.

Amidst hundreds of striker items in multiple variations like Base, Team Of The Year (TOTY,) Winter Wildcards, Heroes, Moments, Team Of The Weak (TOTW,) Rivals, and Player Of The Month (POTM,) here are the five best FC Mobile strikers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best FC Mobile strikers: Top 5 to use in Club team

5) Heroes Rudi Völler (97 OVR)

Rudi Völler's 97 OVR Hero version card is one of the best FC Mobile strikers in the current meta (Image via EA Sports)

Fifth on the list of Best FC Mobile strikers is the formidable 97-rated Hero version of German football legend Rudi Völler, a recent addition to the game introduced through the "Heroes" event. Notably, all the stats of this particular card fairly surpass the ratings of his 94-rated exchange Hero card.

Völler's card boasts impressive attributes across the board, making him a standout choice for any FC Mobile Club Team seeking attacking prowess. With blazing Pace rated at 98 and Acceleration and Sprint Speed both maxed out at 99, he is lightning-fast on the field, allowing him to outpace defenders and create scoring opportunities.

The Flying German is the only Heroes card in the list of best FC Mobile strikers (Image via EA Sports)

AS Roma's very own "Il tedesco volante" (The Flying German's) Shooting stats are equally impressive, with Finishing and Shot Power reaching extraordinary levels at 103 and 104.

Additionally, Völler's exceptional Dribbling ability, marked by a rating of 95, combined with his Agility and Ball Control ratings of 97, make him a nightmare for defenders to contain.

Despite being the only TOTY card in the list, Völler's 5-Star Skill Moves, 5-Star Stamina, and 4-Star Weak Foot further solidify his position as one of the most versatile and deadly strikers in the game, capable of leading the line with unmatched proficiency and flair.

4) TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo (96 OVR)

TOTY Cristiano Ronaldo firmly stands 4th in the list of best FC Mobile Strikers, possessing the highest Shot Power in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Ranked fourth on the list of Best FC Mobile strikers is the illustrious 96-rated TOTY version of Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo. This card earned its place as the "12th Man" in the Ultimate TOTY team through fan votes, solidifying its status as one of the most sought-after cards in the game.

Ronaldo's exceptional attributes make him a force to be reckoned with on the virtual pitch, boasting a remarkable Pace rated at 98, complemented by impressive Acceleration and Sprint Speed.

96 OVR Cristiano Ronaldo's TOTY card is one of the best FC Mobile strikers' items in the game (Image via EA Sports)

With Shooting attributes reaching staggering heights, including Finishing and Shot Power, peaking at 102, and an incredible Shot Power of 105, Ronaldo is a clinical finisher capable of converting chances with deadly accuracy, a feat unmatched by any other striker in FC Mobile.

Furthermore, the Al Nassr attacker's exceptional Ball Control and Dribbling abilities, rated at 99 and 90, respectively, enable him to maneuver past defenders easily, while his high Reactions ensure swift responses to changing game situations.

Despite being 39 years old, Ronaldo continues to defy age with his remarkable skillset, making him an invaluable asset as a lone striker in any Club Team.

3) TOTY Erling Haaland (97 OVR)

TOTY Erling Haaland is not only the best finisher in the game, he stands 3rd in the list of best FC Mobile strikers (Image via EA Sports)

Securing the third spot on the list of Best FC Mobile strikers is none other than the current footballing sensation, Erling Haaland, in his TOTY version.

Haaland's meteoric rise to stardom has seen him earn widespread acclaim as the best striker of the 2022-2023 season, a recognition duly reflected in his inclusion in the EA FC Ultimate Team of the Year.

Standing tall at 6'4", the towering Norwegian powerhouse epitomizes the modern striker prototype, boasting an imposing physical presence coupled with blistering pace and lethal finishing abilities. The Manchester City striker thus also emerges as the ultimate FC Mobile target-man choice for enthusiasts of cross-spamming tactics.

UTOTY Erling Haaland is one of the best FC Mobile strikers with extraordinary shooting traits (Image via EA Sports)

With Pace rated at 96 and an Acceleration of 90, Haaland possesses the agility to leave defenders trailing in his wake and the burst of speed to capitalize on goal-scoring opportunities.

His shooting attributes are nothing short of extraordinary, with Finishing and Shot Power both exceeding the 100 mark, while his Positioning is a remarkable 105. Haaland's dominance in the air is further highlighted by his exceptional Jumping and Strength ratings, making him an unstoppable force in aerial duels.

Moreover, with 4-Star ratings in Skill Moves, Stamina, and Weak Foot, Haaland exhibits versatility and proficiency across all facets of the game, cementing his status as one of FC Mobile's most formidable strikers.

2) TOTY Icon Eusébio (97 OVR)

Eusebio is the only player in the game with all 100+ shooting attributes and is second in the list of best FC Mobile strikers (Image via EA Sports)

Securing the 2nd position on the roster of Best FC Mobile strikers is the esteemed 97-rated TOTY Icon version of the legendary Portuguese forward, Eusébio.

Revered as one of the premier items in this season's TOTY event, Eusébio's card epitomizes excellence in the virtual football realm.

Boasting unparalleled attributes, Eusébio's stats paint a portrait of sheer dominance on the pitch. With Pace rated at 98, coupled with Acceleration and Sprint Speed, standing at a perfect 100, Eusébio possesses electrifying speed that leaves defenders in awe.

Screengrab from FC Mobile's TOTY card unpack (Image via EA Sports)

The "Black Panther's" true prowess lies in his shooting abilities, with all attributes surpassing the 100 mark, a feat unmatched by any other striker in FC Mobile. His finishing and Shot Power soar to astonishing heights of 105 and 102, while his 5-Star Weak Foot further amplifies his scoring potential.

Notably, Eusébio's exceptional Ball Control and Dribbling skills, combined with his high Reactions, make him a formidable force capable of single-handedly turning the tide of any FC Mobile match and stands as a testament to his legendary status in the world of virtual football.

1) TOTY Icon Ronaldo Nazario (97 OVR)

Ronaldo Nazario is the undisputed king in the list best FC Mobile strikers with 100+ Pace, Dribbling and Shooting attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The pinnacle of FC Mobile's striking mastery is epitomized by none other than the 97-rated TOTY Icon version of the legendary Ronaldo Nazario. Widely regarded as "O Fenômeno", his card stands as the undisputed gem of this season's TOTY event, boasting unparalleled stats that confirm his status as the best striker in the game.

With a blistering pace rating of 98 and an acceleration and sprint speed of 101 and 102, respectively, Ronaldo can outpace any defender. His shooting attributes are equally formidable, with a shooting rating of 101, positioning of 103, and finishing of 104, ensuring clinicality in front of goal.

Furthermore, the Brazilian legend's dribbling skills are unparalleled, with dribbling, agility, and ball control all rated at a perfect 100. Combined with 5-star weak foot and skill moves, Ronaldo's versatility and proficiency make him a potent attacking force.

Ronaldo is not only one of the best FC Mobile Strikers, but his 97 OVR TOTY Icons card is the priciest striker card currently in the FC Mobile Market (Image via EA Sports)

However, it's essential to note that the former Real Madrid striker's defensive attributes, while serviceable, may not match his attacking prowess. Therefore, players prioritizing defensive contributions from their strikers may prefer alternative options, especially in the FC Mobile Manager Mode.

It is also worth noting that some FC Mobile players may find Ronaldo's Rainbow flick trait uncomfortable to execute consistently near the D-Box. In such cases, opting for alternative strikers from this list of Best FC Mobile strikers may better suit their gameplay preferences.

Nonetheless, TOTY Icon R9 remains an undeniable force in FC Mobile, offering an unparalleled combination of skill, athleticism, and goal-scoring expertise. This cements his legacy as not only one of the best FC Mobile strikers but also one of the greatest cards in the game's history.