How to complete FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller Exchange

EA Sports has introduced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller Exchange. This is the first major exchange to appear in the Heroes 24 promo. It is expected to build on the craze of the TOTY 24 exchanges. The 94 OVR Heroes 24 Rudi Voller card has boosted attributes and can be ranked up to 99 OVR, making it a great ST card to play with.

Fans of both FC Mobile and Rudi Voller, who eagerly waited to get their hands on the card, are buzzing with excitement.

Which exchanges are required to complete FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller Exchange?

Players need to complete eight other exchanges to complete the main FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller exchange. Each requires multiple fodders and offers a specific Rudi Voller token.

FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller Exchange has various other exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the exchanges that need to be completed to get the Rudi Voller card in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo:

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 1

Exchange five 70+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 2

Exchange one 75+ OVR German player

Exchange one 75+ OVR player

Exchange three 70+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 3

Exchange two 81+ OVR players

Exchange three 75+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 4

Exchange one 82+ OVR Serie A player

Exchange two 82+ OVR AS Roma players

Exchange three 80+ OVR players

Exchange five 75+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 5

Exchange two 83+ OVR Ligue 1 players

Exchange four 80+ OVR player

Exchange five 75+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 6

Exchange one 84+ OVR player

Exchange three 83+ OVR players

Exchange three 82+ OVR players

Exchange four 80+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 7

Exchange two 85+ OVR Bundesliga players

Exchange three 83+ OVR players

Exchange six 80+ OVR players

Rudi Voller Token and Pack 8

Exchange one 87+ OVR Attacker

Exchange one 86+ OVR player

Exchange two 85+ OVR players

Exchange seven 80+ OVR players

Combining all the aforementioned tokens in the final exchange will enable users to get the 94 OVR Heroes 24 Rudi Voller card.

Rudi Voller Heroes 24 card has great stats (Image via EA Sports)

However, players must note that the required fodders are in high demand in the FC Mobile market. Hence, choosing proper cards in required exchanges can save gamers from spending unnecessary money in the market.

The FC Mobile Heroes 24 Rudi Voller Exchange will be live in the title for the next five weeks. Lucky gamers getting the Rudi Voller card can add him to their starting lineup to earn a victory in the VS Attack and Head to Head Division Rivals matches in FC Mobile.