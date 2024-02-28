EA Sports announces FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo Team A cards

Following the major success of Team of the Year 24, EA Sports has announced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo. A few hours ago, Antwan and Tak of EA hosted a livestream on the title's official YouTube channel, where they announced the Team A cards for the upcoming promo.

The announcement has created a great deal of buzz among gamers, who are eagerly waiting to try out the new cards for their lineup.

Which legends will feature in the forthcoming FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo Team A?

Based on the announcement, nine legends have made it to Team A of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo. All Heroes have unique traits and boosted attributes.

However, similar to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo, Heroes 24 will have multiple teams, the rest of which will be announced later.

Here's a look at the Heroes 24 promo Team A cards announced by EA Sports:

97 - ST - Rudi Voller (Germany)

(Germany) 96 - ST - Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

(Uruguay) 95 - RW - Joe Cole (England)

(England) 95 - CAM - Landon Donovan (USA)

(USA) 94 - ST - Mario Gomez (Germany)

(Germany) 94 - ST - Robbie Keane (Ireland)

(Ireland) 94 - CB - Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal)

(Portugal) 93 - CAM - Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia)

(Russia) 93 - CDM - Ramires (Brazil)

All these Heroes 24 cards will likely be extremely rare. Hence, lucky gamers who get their hands on them can add them to their starting lineup to earn victory in Division Rivals matches - Head to Head, Manager mode, and VS Attack. To get the best out of these cards, one must level them up using Universal rank-up cards.

Meanwhile, those with high OVR players in their main lineup can trade the new Heroes in the FC Mobile Market. Doing so can help them accumulate millions of Coins, which can be fruitful later.

When will the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo begin?

The ongoing TOTY 24 promo will conclude in a few hours, paving the way for the arrival of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo on February 29, 2024 (UTC). The next promo will bring along plenty of new chapters, exchanges, quests, store packs, and a new Heroes 24 Pass.

The FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo has been announced as a core event, indicating that the chapters and cards will be available until the season expires in September 2024.