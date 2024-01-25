FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo guide: All chapters, TOTY Pass, and more

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo has been added to the mobile game, which means the Team of the Year celebration is now live. Building on the success of Winter Wildcards, the TOTY 24 promo has introduced plenty of cards with enhanced attributes, chapters, exchanges, and other items that will massively boost the virtual football experience.

This article serves as a guide to help players learn everything about the new FC Mobile Team of the Year 24 promo.

What are the different chapters in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo?

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo has been divided into the following categories:

TOTY Main

Nominee Path A/B/C

ICON Evolutions

UTOTY

12th Player (unlocks on February 8)

Honourable (unlocks on February 22)

Here's a look at all the chapters included in the TOTY 24 promo:

TOTY Main

FC Mobile TOTY Main Chapter (Image via EA Sports)

The Main Chapter gives a bird's eye view of the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo, helping you learn when new players will be released. You can also look at the Gallery to find all available TOTY players and tap on them to review their stats.

Nominee Path A, B, and C

FC Mobile TOTY Nominee chapter (Image via EA Sports)

Nominee Chapters offer new Skill Games & Matches to earn TOTY currencies, which will help you move through the Reward Paths. Earn 100 Challenge Points daily and exchange them for 100 TOTY Tokens used in the Reward Path to claim rewards. The rewards are doubled during the weekend.

While Nominee Chapters (B and C) with new Reward Paths unlock weekly, you must remember to complete a Reward Path before you can shift to the next one.

UTOTY

The UTOTY Chapter contains three Nominee Achievements (with unique challenges and rewards) that unlock weekly.

You must complete all three Nominee Achievements to claim any one of the three Milestone rewards, including UTOTY Player cards.

ICON Evolutions

Icon Evolutions chapter (Image via EA Sports)

In ICON Evolutions, choose one of three Icons (Rivaldo, Cannavaro, and Lampared) and win Gameplay Arena matches to unlock the following Exchange.

Claim daily Free Energy in the Gameplay Arena and use the energy to play PvE, VSA, or Head to Head matches. For each win, you can progress towards the next Icons Evolution Exchange.

In the Trophies Exchange, use your trophies to exchange them for rewards.

12th Player and Honourable

As stated earlier, two new chapters, 12th Player and Honourable, will also appear later on. However, EA Sports has not provided any information about them yet.

What is the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass?

FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo Pass rewards (Image via YouTube/EA Sports FC Mobile)

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass has replaced the popular Star Pass in the game. However, you need to complete Star Pass quests (available in the Quests section) and earn TOTY Pass points to obtain great rewards.

The Pass is priced at INR 899 (or an equivalent amount based on your region's currency), is divided into Free and Paid categories, and offers stunning rewards in abundance.

What are the different exchanges available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo?

Multiple new exchanges have been added to the Exchange section in FC Mobile. These exchanges will help you get your hands on the footballers that you voted for in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo.

Here's a look at the TOTY 24 exchanges:

88-97 TOTY Player

85-97 TOTY Player

85-97 Daily Bonus Exchange

80-97 Mixed Version Player x2

85-97 Mixed Version Player x3

70-79 Base Player Exchange x5

78-84 Base Player Exchange x5

Additional exchange: Jairzinho (unlocks on January 27)

Meanwhile, many quests and store packs have also been introduced in the new promo for you to enjoy.