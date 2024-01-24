FC Mobile TOTY promo: List of all UTOTY and TOTY Icon cards

Following the major success of Winter Wildcards, EA Sports has announced the addition of the FC Mobile TOTY promo (including the UTOTY and the TOTY Icon cards). The promo celebrates the best-performing footballers in the recently concluded 2023. The developer took to the title's official YouTube and Twitch channels to give fans sneak peeks at the promo.

The announcement has created a great deal of buzz among millions of FC Mobile gamers who have been eagerly waiting for the TOTY promo.

Which cards have made it to the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) in the FC Mobile TOTY promo?

Based on the announcement by EA Sports, the FC Mobile TOTY promo will be live in the game after the weekly reset on January 25, 2024. The promo will bring along plenty of TOTY cards. However, 11 cards with the best OVRs will feature as the Ultimate Team of the Year (UTOTY) cards.

Here's a look at all the 11 UTOTY cards announced by EA Sports for the upcoming FC Mobile TOTY promo:

97 OVR - RW - Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

97 OVR - ST - Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

96 OVR - LW - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

97 OVR - CDM - Rodri (Manchester City)

96 OVR - CM - Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City)

96 OVR - CM - Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

95 OVR - LB - Theo Hernandez (AC Milan)

96 OVR - CB - Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

95 OVR - CB - Virgin Van Dijk (Liverpool)

94 OVR - RB - Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

94 OVR - GK - Allison (Liverpool)

Fans must remember that while many other nominees will also appear in the game, they will have lower OVRs. These 11 cards were selected by EA Sports based on the votes of EA Sports FC 24 and FC Mobile gamers worldwide.

All the cards listed above will be extremely rare. Hence, selling them in the in-game Market can help players generate massive profits.

Which Icons will feature in the upcoming FC Mobile TOTY promo?

EA Sports has announced multiple Icon cards in the upcoming TOTY promo in FC Mobile.

Here's an overview of the Icon cards set to be added to the FC Mobile TOTY promo:

97 OVR - ST - Ronaldo (Real Madrid)

97 OVR - GK - Edwin Van der Saar (Manchester United)

97 OVR - RW - Jairzinho (Brazil)

95 OVR - LM - Pavel Nedved (Juventus)

94 OVR - LB - Ashley Cole (Chelsea)

Two other Icon cards - 93 OVR CM Frank Lampard (Chelsea) and 93 OVR CB Fabio Cannavaro - (Real Madrid) will also appear as Milestone Rewards in the various Team of the Year chapters.

Similar to the UTOTY cards, the new Icon cards have boosted stats. Lucky players who obtain the Icons can add them to their lineup to have increased chances of winning Division Rivals (Head to Head and VS Attack) matches.