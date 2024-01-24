FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass: All rewards, price, and more

EA Sports announced the introduction of the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass. The new pass will replace the massively successful Star Pass and will celebrate the addition of the Team of the Year promo in the mobile variant. TOTY 24 Pass will bring along plenty of new rewards that will greatly enhance the football gaming experience of millions of users worldwide.

The announcement was made through the live stream organized on the title's YouTube and Twitch channels. It has naturally created a huge buzz amongst players who were eagerly waiting for a new Pass.

What are the ranked rewards of FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass?

As announced by EA Sports, the upcoming FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass will be divided into a Paid and a Free column. While the former will provide plenty of rewards, the latter will help free-to-play gamers obtain decent rewards.

Note that the free rewards will be less in quantity and of considerably lower quality than the paid rewards.

Snippet showing TOTY 24 Pass rewards as shown in EA Sports' latest livestream (Image via Youtube/ EA Sports FC Mobile)

Here's a look at the ranked rewards available in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass:

Rank 1: Random 91-93 OVR TOTY card

Random 91-93 OVR TOTY card Rank 2, 8, 11, 14, 17, and 23: 6x Random 65+ OVR base players

6x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 3, 34, 46, and 58: 3,000,000 FC Coins

3,000,000 FC Coins Rank 4, 7, 18, 28, 32, 38, 52, and 59: Gems 200x

Gems 200x Rank 5, 41, and 51: Random 85-92 OVR card

Random 85-92 OVR card Rank 6, 12, 19, 24, 31, 43, 48, and 54: Random FC Coins draw

Random FC Coins draw Rank 9, 21, and 27: 20,000 FC Coins

20,000 FC Coins Rank 10: Premium TOTY 24 Logo

Premium TOTY 24 Logo Rank 13, 22, 29, 37, 49, and 57: 20x Pass Points

20x Pass Points Rank 15: TOTY 24 Kit

TOTY 24 Kit Rank 16, 25, 36, 45, and 55: FC Points x300

FC Points x300 Rank 20: Random 85-94 OVR card

Random 85-94 OVR card Rank 26, 33, 39, 42, and 44: 8x Random 65+ OVR base players

8x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 30: 92 OVR RW Ousmane Dembele

92 OVR RW Ousmane Dembele Rank 34, 46, and 58: 100,000 FC Coins

100,000 FC Coins Rank 35: 81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank up card)

81 OVR GK Jerzy Dudek (Universal Rank up card) Rank 40: Animated Snow emote

Animated Snow emote Rank 46: 20,000 FC Coins

20,000 FC Coins Rank 50: 91 OVR CDM Icon Javier Mascherano (Universal Rank up card)

91 OVR CDM Icon Javier Mascherano (Universal Rank up card) Rank 47, 53, and 56: 10x Random 65+ OVR base players

10x Random 65+ OVR base players Rank 58: 150,000 FC Coins

150,000 FC Coins Rank 60: 92 OVR CM Kevin de Bruyne (TOTY)

With so many rewards up for grabs, EA Sports will likely hope many new football enthusiasts will purchase the TOTY 24 Pass.

What is the price of FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass?

As mentioned earlier, the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Pass will replace the popular Star Pass in the game. Hence, it can be expected that the pricing of the TOTY 24 Pass will be ₹899 (or the equivalent in your currency).

The Pass will go live in the title after the weekly reset on January 25 and will be available for the next 34 days.

FC Mobile players who voted for their favorite superstars for TOTY 24 can draw them from the packs available in the paid section,