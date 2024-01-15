FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange: How to get Aubameyang, Xhaka, and Trapp

Multiple exchanges have appeared in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange over the last few weeks. They have helped millions of gamers across the globe get their hands on great cards that have enhanced attributes. The new additions feature popular players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Granit Xhaka, and Kevin Trapp.

All the exchanges can be found in the Winter Wildcards section of the Exchange Event, available at the center of the title's home screen.

How to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange event?

Christopher Nkunku and Niclas Fullkrug's Winter Wildcards Exchange events were quite successful in FC Mobile. Now, EA Sports has added Aubameyang's card as well; FC Mobile players can complete the exchange anytime before it expires after five days.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Winter Wildcard Exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different requirements that fans need to complete to get their hands on the 91 OVR ST Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang card (Winter Wildcards edition):

Exchange 11x 88+ OVR Player

Exchange 11x 85+ OVR Ligue 1 Player

Exchange 15x 81+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 15x 81+ OVR Player

Exchange 25x 75+ OVR Player

How to get Granit Xhaka from the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange event?

Granit Xhaka has been the focal point in Bayer Leverkusen's midfield, instrumental in their undefeated run in the current Bundesliga season. It is apt that his card has been featured in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange event. The exchange can be completed before it expires 12 days from now.

Snippet showing Granit Xhaka's FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various exchange requirements added by EA Sports for obtaining the 91 OVR CM Granit Xhaka card (Winter Wildcards edition):

Exchange 4x 88+ OVR Player

Exchange 5x 85+ OVR Bundesliga Player

Exchange 8x 81+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 12x 81+ OVR Player

Exchange 15x 75+ OVR Player

How to get Kevin Trapp from the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange event?

Kevin Trapp is the first goalkeeper to be added to the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange event. The card can come in handy for players who don't have a decent goalkeeper or missed on obtaining Gregor Kobel from the Mystery Signings event.

Kevin Trapp's card has been added to Winter Wildcards Exchange event in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different exchanges that FC Mobile players need to complete to get their hands on the 89 OVR GK Kevin Trapp card (Winter Wildcards edition):

Exchange 4x 85+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

Exchange 6x 81+ OVR Bundesliga Player

Exchange 8x 75+ OVR Player

Exchange 15x 70+ OVR Player

As seen above, all three exchanges mentioned above require plenty of cards. Gamers can check the availability of those cards from the "My Players" section. If unavailable, they can trade in some from the in-game market. However, the required cards can go for high prices.

Hence, keeping an eye out can help them save a lot of Coins for the upcoming promo - FC Mobile TOTY (Team of the Year).