FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange: How to get Christopher Nkunku and Sven Botman

FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange has seen multiple footballer cards getting added to the section. Millions of gamers across the globe have already tried out the exchange and got their hands on the Winter Wildcards. To provide them with a better experience, EA Sports has added exchanges of Defender Sven Botman and Striker Christopher Nkunku.

The exchanges have ended the wait of Nkunku and Botman's fans, who were waiting for their favorite star's Winter Wildcards.

Everything that you need to know about the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards exchange featuring Christopher Nkunku and Sven Botman

While Christopher Nkunku has been in prime form for Chelsea, Sven Botman has provided a solid cover to Newcastle's defensive line.

As a result, EA Sports has added their cards (with boosted attributes) as exclusive exchanges in the Winter Wildcards promo. Here's an overview of the different requirements of the two new FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchanges:

89 OVR ST Christopher Nkunku:

Exchange 4x 88+ OVR Player

Exchange 6x 85+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 9x 81+ OVR French Player

Exchange 10x 81+ OVR Player

Exchange 15x 75+ OVR Player

89 OVR CB Sven Botman:

Sven Botman card's requirements in FC Mobile Winter Wildcarda Exchange (Image via EA Sports)

Exchange 3x 85+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

Exchange 6x 81+ OVR PL Player

Exchange 9x 75+ OVR Player

Exchange 15x 70+ OVR Player

You need to check the availability of the required cards for exchange from the 'My Players' section. If unavailable, you can trade them from the in-game Market.

Several other exchanges are available in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchanges

As mentioned earlier, numerous free exchanges have already been introduced in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange section, making the promo popular amongst gamers. Many have already completed the exchanges and obtained stunning cards.

Apart from the Christopher Nkunku and Sven Botman exchanges, here's a look at the various exchanges in the FC Mobile Winter Wildcards Exchange section:

5x 70-79 OVR Base Player:

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Card

5x 78-84 OVR Base Player (Mixed Version Player):

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Card

80-87 OVR Winter Wildcards Player:

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 3x 70+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

84-89 OVR Winter Wildcards Player:

Exchange 3x 80+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 4x 80+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 4x 80+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

88-91 OVR Winter Wildcards Player:

Exchange 4x 84+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 4x 84+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 3x 84+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

91 OVR CB Pau Torres:

Exchange 8x 88+ OVR Player

Exchange 8x 85+ OVR Player

Exchange 10x 81+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

Exchange 15x 81+ OVR Player

Exchange 25x 75+ OVR Player

The cards obtained from the exchanges mentioned above can also be traded in the in-game Market, helping users claim a massive profit from trading them.