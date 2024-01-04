FC Mobile Winter Wildcards: List of all Team C cards

Winter Wildcards was introduced in FC Mobile on December 20, 2023, after the conclusion of Rivals. The promo has become massively popular among the fanbase. It has introduced multiple new teams featuring cards with enhanced attributes. To build on the success of Teams A and B, EA Sports recently added Team C to the game.
The release of Team C has created a great deal of enthusiasm among FC Mobile fans, who are looking forward to obtaining the featured cards and using them in matches.
Team C of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards features great cards with stunning attributes
EA Sports has taken to FC Mobile's official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce Team C of the Winter Wildcards promo, featuring Icons, Heroes, and other cards. According to the announcement, gamers can obtain these cards by taking part in event matches or skill games and by opening packs available in the in-app store.
Here's a look at all of the cards in the newly introduced Team C in FC Mobile's Winter Wildcards promo:
- 95 OVR ST - Gerd Muller (Icon)
- 95 OVR GK - Ederson (Icon)
- 95 OVR RB - Joao Cancelo
- 94 OVR CM - Steven Gerrard (Hero)
- 94 OVR RW - Angel Di Maria
- 94 OVR ST - Karim Benzema
- 93 OVR CAM - Julian Brandt
- 93 OVR CM - Dominik Szoboszlai
- 92 OVR ST - Gianluca Vialli (Hero)
- 92 OVR LB - Ferland Mendy
- 91 OVR RW - Joe Cole
- 91 OVR LM - Karim Adeyemi
- 90 OVR CAM - Xavi Simons
- 89 OVR ST - Jonathan David
- 88 OVR RW - Erik Lamela
- 88 OVR CM - Georginio Wijnaldum
- 87 OVR CAM - Eberechi Eze
- 87 OVR LW - Denis Bouanga
- 86 OVR CB - German Pezzella
- 85 OVR CM - Eduard Lowen
- 85 OVR CM - Anton Stach
- 85 OVR LW - Cristian Tello
- 84 OVR LW - Camacho
- 84 OVR RM - Facundo Torres
- 83 OVR LM - Alvaro Barreal
Lucky gamers who successfully obtain these cards can either add them to their reserves or trade them in the in-game Market to generate a lot of FC Coins. They can also directly add them to their starting lineup to boost their chances of winning more Division Rivals matches (Head to Head, Manager Mode, and VS Attack).
Moreover, the low-rated cards can also be used for exchanging Pau Torres and other Winter Wildcards. The eligible cards can be found in the Exchange section in the title.
FC Mobile fans must remember that Team D will be introduced next week, and it will also feature some phenomenal cards.