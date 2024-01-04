FC Mobile Winter Wildcards: List of all Team C cards

Winter Wildcards was introduced in FC Mobile on December 20, 2023, after the conclusion of Rivals. The promo has become massively popular among the fanbase. It has introduced multiple new teams featuring cards with enhanced attributes. To build on the success of Teams A and B, EA Sports recently added Team C to the game.

The release of Team C has created a great deal of enthusiasm among FC Mobile fans, who are looking forward to obtaining the featured cards and using them in matches.

Team C of FC Mobile Winter Wildcards features great cards with stunning attributes

EA Sports has taken to FC Mobile's official Instagram and Twitter handles to announce Team C of the Winter Wildcards promo, featuring Icons, Heroes, and other cards. According to the announcement, gamers can obtain these cards by taking part in event matches or skill games and by opening packs available in the in-app store.

Here's a look at all of the cards in the newly introduced Team C in FC Mobile's Winter Wildcards promo:

95 OVR ST - Gerd Muller (Icon)

95 OVR GK - Ederson (Icon)

95 OVR RB - Joao Cancelo

94 OVR CM - Steven Gerrard (Hero)

94 OVR RW - Angel Di Maria

94 OVR ST - Karim Benzema

93 OVR CAM - Julian Brandt

93 OVR CM - Dominik Szoboszlai

92 OVR ST - Gianluca Vialli (Hero)

92 OVR LB - Ferland Mendy

91 OVR RW - Joe Cole

91 OVR LM - Karim Adeyemi

90 OVR CAM - Xavi Simons

89 OVR ST - Jonathan David

88 OVR RW - Erik Lamela

88 OVR CM - Georginio Wijnaldum

87 OVR CAM - Eberechi Eze

87 OVR LW - Denis Bouanga

86 OVR CB - German Pezzella

85 OVR CM - Eduard Lowen

85 OVR CM - Anton Stach

85 OVR LW - Cristian Tello

84 OVR LW - Camacho

84 OVR RM - Facundo Torres

83 OVR LM - Alvaro Barreal

Lucky gamers who successfully obtain these cards can either add them to their reserves or trade them in the in-game Market to generate a lot of FC Coins. They can also directly add them to their starting lineup to boost their chances of winning more Division Rivals matches (Head to Head, Manager Mode, and VS Attack).

Moreover, the low-rated cards can also be used for exchanging Pau Torres and other Winter Wildcards. The eligible cards can be found in the Exchange section in the title.

FC Mobile fans must remember that Team D will be introduced next week, and it will also feature some phenomenal cards.