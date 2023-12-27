How to get Winter Wildcards Fullkrug and Pau Torres in FC Mobile

Multiple promos have appeared in FC Mobile since its introduction to the global mobile gaming market on September 26, 2023. EA Sports concluded the UCL and Rivals promo last week, replacing it with the Winter Wildcards, which has already seen massive success as millions of mobile gamers worldwide log into the title daily.

The Winter Wildcards brought along plenty of new additions like chapters, quests, cards, and exchanges. While the previous exchanges had already helped players get great items, two exchanges featuring lucrative cards of Pau Torres and Niclas Fullkrug have been added.

Everything that FC Mobile players need to know about the Niclas Fullkrug and Pau Torres Winter Wildcards exchanges

After winning the Bundesliga top scorer award in the 22/23 season, Niclas Fullkrug has been in great form, scoring goals for fun for Borussia Dortmund in the ongoing season. Pau Torres, on the other hand, has been instrumental in guiding Aston Villa to the third position in the Premier League.

As a result, EA Sports has added their cards as exclusive exchanges in the Winter Wildcards promo. Here's an overview of the different requirements of the two new exchanges in FC Mobile:

89 OVR ST Niclas Fullkrug

Fullkrug Winter Wildcards Exchange (Image via Sportskeeda)

Exchange 5x 85+ OVR Player

Exchange 6x 81+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 7x 75+ OVR Player

Exchange 15x 70+ OVR Player

91 OVR CB Pau Torres

Pau Torres Winter Wildcards exchange (Image via EA Sports)

Exchange 8x 88+ OVR Player

Exchange 8x 85+ OVR Player

Exchange 10x 81+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

Exchange 15x 81+ OVR Player

Exchange 25x 75+ OVR Player

You must check the availability of the required cards for exchange in the 'My Players' section. If unavailable, you can buy the cards from the Market.

Winter Wildcards offer multiple exchanges in FC Mobile

As mentioned earlier, five exchanges were already introduced in FC Mobile during the release of the Winter Wildcards promo in the title. Many users have already completed the exchanges and got hold of stunning cards.

Here's a look at the various exchanges previously added to FC Mobile Winter Wildcards promo:

5x 70-79 OVR Base Player

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Card

5x 78-84 OVR Base Player (Mixed Version Player)

Exchange 1x 81+ OVR Winter Wildcards Card

80-87 OVR Winter Wildcards Player

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Attacker

Exchange 3x 70+ OVR Midfielder

Exchange 4x 70+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

84-89 OVR Winter Wildcards Player

3x 80+ OVR Attacker

4x 80+ OVR Midfielder

4x 80+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

88-91 OVR Winter Wildcards Player

4x 84+ OVR Attacker

4x 84+ OVR Midfielder

3x 84+ OVR Goalkeeper or Defender

The cards obtained from the aforementioned exchanges can be traded in the in-game Market, helping gamers earn a massive profit from trading them.