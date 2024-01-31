EA Sports announces new FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons

Multiple FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons have already created a great deal of buzz amongst mobile gamers worldwide. Recently, EA Sports took to FC Mobile's official social media handles to announce the addition of five new icons to the Team of the Year 24 promo in the mobile version. Based on the announcement, the five Icons will be added to the promo after the weekly reset on Thursday (February 1, 2024).

Fans and gamers can expect the Icons to light up the game with enhanced attributes.

Who are the upcoming additions to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons list?

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo was added to the game on January 25, 2024. Since then, it has become massively successful as millions of gamers flock to play the promo events and get holds of the TOTY cards they had previously voted for. Adding to its fervor, five new Icons are set to be added to the title in Week 2.

Here's a look at all the new FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons cards announced by EA Sports:

97 - CB - Paolo Maldini (Italy and AC Milan)

(Italy and AC Milan) 96 - ST - Hugo Sanchez (Mexico and Real Madrid)

(Mexico and Real Madrid) 95 - CAM - Socrates (Brazil and Sao Paolo)

(Brazil and Sao Paolo) 94 - ST - Hernán Crespo (Argentina and Sao Paolo)

(Argentina and Sao Paolo) 94 - GK - Petr Čech (Czech Republic and Chelsea)

All Icons mentioned above will likely be extremely rare. Hence, lucky gamers who get their hands on the Icons can add them to their starting lineup to win more Division Rivals matches (Head to Head, VS Attack, and Manager mode). To get the best out of these cards, they must train them or rank them up.

Meanwhile, those with great cards in their main lineup can trade the new Icons in the in-game Market. Doing so can help them earn millions of Coins, which will be helpful in the long run.

Which are the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons already available in Week 1?

As mentioned, many legends have already made their way to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Icons list in Week 1.

The Week 1 Icons are:

97 OVR ST - Ronaldo (Brazil and Real Madrid)

(Brazil and Real Madrid) 97 OVR GK - Edwin Van der Saar (Netherlands and Manchester United)

(Netherlands and Manchester United) 97 OVR RW - Jairzinho (Brazil and Marseille)

(Brazil and Marseille) 95 OVR LM - Pavel Nedved (Czech Republic and Juventus)

(Czech Republic and Juventus) 94 OVR LB - Ashley Cole (England and Chelsea)

(England and Chelsea) 93 OVR CM - Frank Lampard (England and Chelsea)

(England and Chelsea) 93 OVR CB - Fabio Cannavaro (Italy and Real Madrid)

(Italy and Real Madrid) 93 OVR LW - Rivaldo (Brazil and Barcelona)

While most of the cards can be obtained from opening Store packs, Jairzinho can be obtained from the Jairzinho exchange event. Meanwhile, Lampard, Cannavaro, and Rivaldo's cards are available in Icon Evolutions.