Following the daily reset, EA Sports introduced Jairzinho to the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo. The new card of the Brazilian Icon Jairzinho has a 94 OVR rating and will go up to 99 OVR with successful rank-ups, making it a rare card to possess. The addition has already created a huge buzz among numerous fans worldwide who eagerly waited for the Icon Exchange to arrive in the title.

This article acts as a guide to helping gamers learn how to get Jairzinho in FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo.

What different exchanges must be completed to get Jairzinho in FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo?

As announced in EA Sports' introductory livestream of the Team of the Year promo, earlier this week, a new exchange featured Jairzinho in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo. He is the first Icon to be added to the Icon Exchanges section of the promo and the first major exchange to appear in the game in 2024.

To get Jairzinho, FC Mobile players must complete multiple exchanges. Each has its requirements and offers a Jairzinho token. However, the requirements gradually increase.

Here's a look at the different exchanges needed to be completed to get Jairzinho in FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo:

Jairzinho Token and Pack 1

Exchange 11x 70+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 2

Exchange 2x 78+ OVR League 1 players

Exchange 3x 78+ OVR players

Exchange 6x 75+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 3

Exchange 6x 84+ OVR players

Exchange 5x 83+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 4

Exchange 11x 70+ OVR players

Exchange 11x 70+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 5

Exchange 3x 88+ OVR players

Exchange 4x 86+ OVR players

Exchange 4x 84+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 6

Exchange 1x 89+ OVR player

Exchange 2x 88+ OVR players

Exchange 4x 86+ OVR players

Exchange 1x 83+ OVR player

Jairzinho Token and Pack 7

Exchange 4x 89+ OVR players

Exchange 7x 87+ OVR players

Jairzinho Token and Pack 8

Exchange 2x 92+ OVR players

Exchange 2x 90+ OVR players

Exchange 7x 88+ OVR players

Combining these tokens in the final exchange will enable players to get Jairzinho.

All the exchanges mentioned above can be completed only once. Hence, gamers must carefully use the best cards in a particular exchange.

Players must remember that the required cards have already seen a massive price rise. Therefore, keeping a tab on the in-game market can help save plenty of cash.

The Jairzinho exchange will be available until the end of the TOTY 24 promo. Lucky gamers getting Jairzinho in the FC Mobile TOTY promo can also add him to their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches.