FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards revealed 

Major League Soccer fever is on, and EA Sports has revealed the FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards on their official X account. The cards will be going live on the servers on March 28, 2024, and fans will be excited to collect these exclusive icons and hero items of legendary soccer players who spent a decent amount of time in the United States of America.

The FC Mobile MLS Kickoff event has completed its first week and has already become one of the fan favorites in the EA FC community. After the brilliant roster of Team 1, the FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards are bound to make the event even more interesting.

What are the revealed FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards?

The six revealed cards are among the best items in the game, and as claimed by EA Sports, they "had an undeniable impact on MLS history."

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the announced FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards:

97 OVR - LW - Thierry Henry (France)

97 OVR - LB - Ashley Cole (England)

96 OVR - RW - Clint Dempsey (USA)

96 OVR - CAM - Kaká (Brazil)

95 OVR - ST - Wayne Rooney (England)

95 OVR - ST - Tim Cahill (Australia)

All these cards boast boosted attributes and are very rare and costly in the game. Players who acquire these FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 2 cards will have a genuine advantage in Division Rivals.

Which cards made it to FC Mobile MLS Kickoff Team 1?

Earlier in the week, EA Sports announced Team 1 of the event, consisting of four legendary hero and icon cards:

97 OVR LW - Hristo Stoichkov (Bulgaria)

97 OVR CM - Lothar Matthäus (Germany)

96 OVR ST - Landon Donovan (USA)

95 OVR CB - Alessandro Nesta (Italy)

All these legendary cards from Team 1 and Team 2 boast incredible stats, making the event one of the most sought-after in FC Mobile. However, apart from these 10, there are currently 30 more cards available in the market as part of the MLS Kickoff event.

Expand Tweet

The MLS is currently one of the most popular soccer leagues globally, thanks to Lionel Messi's incredible transfer to Inter Miami last summer. EA FC, with this kickoff event, plays a prominent role in this phenomenon.

It goes without saying that FC Mobile's MLS event will be a success. Fans now eagerly await Team 3 cards, which might feature boosted items of Frank Lampard, David Beckham, Andrea Pirlo, Didier Drogba, and Steven Gerrard.