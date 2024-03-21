FC Mobile MLS promo guide: All chapters, rewards, and more

Earlier today, March 21, 2024, EA Sports introduced the new FC Mobile MLS promo in the popular football mobile title. It celebrates the new season of the American League, Major League Soccer. The promo has brought along three different chapters, namely MLS, MLS Playoffs, and Era, each containing different missions and offering unique rewards like Coins, Gems, and player cards.

This article serves as a guide to help players learn more about the FC Mobile MLS promo chapter and how to get the rewards.

How do you play the different chapters in the FC Mobile MLS promo?

MLS

The MLS Chapter in the FC Mobile MLS promo offers new Skill Games & Matches to earn MLS Tokens, which will help you move through the Reward Path contained in the chapter. Earn 9 Challenge Points daily and continue to collect them to claim rewards. Note that tokens are doubled during the weekend.

FC Mobile MLS promo main MLS chapter missions (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the various missions that you should complete to get tokens:

Skill Game: Dribble Cones and Cutouts - Get MLS Token x2

Skill Game: Freekick over Box Wall - Get MLS Token x2

Match: Play a match against Philadelphia Union - Get MLS Token x2

Match: Play a match against Real Salt Lake - Get MLS Token x2

Watch Ad: Get MLS Token x1

MLS chapter Milestone Rewards (Image via EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the MLS main chapter offers plenty of rewards. Here's a look at the rewards:

Reward 1: MLS Base Pack x1 (Costs 8 Tokens)

Reward 2: 90 ST Jeremy Ebobisse (Unlocks after collecting 8 Tokens)

Reward 3: 81 GK Rank up card Jerzy Dudek and 1,000,000 Coins (Unlocks after collecting 30 Tokens)

Reward 4: Supporters' Shield (Unlocks after collecting 50 Tokens)

Reward 5: 92 CDM Victor Wanyama (Unlocks after collecting 80 Tokens)

Reward 6: MLS Ultra Pack x1 (Unlocks after collecting 110 Tokens)

Reward 7: 91 CDM Rank up card Javier Mascherano and Gems x1000 (Unlocks after collecting 140 Tokens)

Reward 8: 94 LW Lorenzo Insigne (Unlocks after collecting 170 Tokens)

Reward 9: MLS Mega Pack x1 (Unlocks after collecting 210 Tokens)

Milestone Reward: Premium Supporters; Shield (Unlocks after obtaining all the nine rewards)

MLS Playoffs

The MLS Playoffs chapter in the ongoing FC Mobile MLS promo allows you to play various matches (resets every week) of the MLS Cup of the 23-24 season. You can win these matches to complete various quests.

MLS Cup matches can be played in the MLS Playoffs chapter in the FC Mobile MLS promo (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the quests:

Win the MLS Cup (Six matches) Acquire five MLS Base packs Play three matches in the Era chapter

Once the quests are completed, you can get any one of the following rewards:

Reward 1: 92-97 MLS card (Untradable)

Reward 2: 90-97 MLS card (Tradable)

Reward 3: 91 CDM Universal Rank up Mascherano card

Those who get high-rated MLS cards can add them to their lineup to win more Division Rivals matches.

Era

Relive the historic moments when Icons showcased their brilliance in MLS matches across various eras. You can play these matches and get a chance to get Icon cards of your choice.

Founding Era (Image via EA Sports)

Founding Era

Hristo Stoichkov: Play a match against DC United

Lothar Matthaus Play a match against NY Red Bulls

Landon Donovan: Play a match against LA Galaxy

Reward: Choice between 90 LW Stoichkov and 91 CM Matthaus

Resurgence Era (Image via EA Sports)

Resurgence Era

Devid Beckham: Play a match against LA Galaxy

Thierry Henry: Play a match against NY Red Bulls

Robbie Keane: Play a match against LA Galaxy

Alessandro Nesta: Play a match against Montreal

Clint Dempsey: Play a match against Seattle Sounders

Reward: Choice between 90 CM Beckham and 91 LW Henry

Growing Era (Image via EA Sports)

Growing Era

Kaka: Play a match against Orlando City

Steven Gerrard: Play a match against LA Galaxy

Frank Lampard: Play a match against NY City

Didier Drogba: Play a match against Montreal

Andrea Pirlo: Play a match against NY City

Wayne Rooney: Play a match against DC United

Reward: Choice between 90 CAM Kaka and a random pull between 90-95

