List of all announced FC Mobile MLS promo cards

EA Sports has revealed the list of FC Mobile MLS promo players on the title's official X account. Based on the post, many players with high overall ratings will feature in the upcoming Major League Soccer promo, which celebrates the performances of footballers in the ongoing season. A few icons, who played in the American league in the years gone by, will also be featured.
MLS fans who eagerly waited for the promo are naturally buzzing with excitement. They are looking forward to getting their hands on the cards once the promo goes live on March 21, 2024.
Which footballers will feature in the FC Mobile MLS promo?
As mentioned earlier, the FC Mobile MLS promo will be available in the mobile game following the weekly reset on March 21, 2024. EA Sports has announced 30 popular footballers for the promo. They can be obtained by opening store packs, completing missions, or completing exchanges.
Here's a look at the FC Mobile MLS promo cards announced by EA Sports:
- 96 CAM - Lionel Messi
- 95 ST - Christian Benteke
- 95 CM - Hector Herrera
- 95 GK - Roman Burki
- 94 CM - Riqui Puig
- 94 CB - Matt Miazga
- 94 LW - Lorenzo Insigne
- 94 LB - Jordi Alba
- 93 CM - Asier Illarramendi
- 93 RB - Ryan Hollingshead
- 93 ST - Cristian Arango
- 93 LB - John Tolkin
- 93 ST - Luis Muriel
- 92 ST - Teemu Pukki
- 92 CDM - Diego Chara
- 92 CDM - Victor Wanyama
- 92 GK - Andre Blake
- 92 ST - Giorgos Giakoumakis
- 91 ST - Diego Rubio
- 91 ST - Hugo Cuypers
- 91 RB - Carlos Akapo
- 91 RM - Cristian Roldan
- 91 CDM - Andres Cubas
- 90 RW - Johnny Russell
- 90 CM - Darlington Nagbe
- 90 CAM - Santiago Rodriguez
- 89 ST - Sam Surridge
- 88 ST - Giacomo Vrioni
- 87 LB - Sam Vines
- 86 RB - Nathan Bryne
All these cards have enhanced attributes. Lucky gamers who get hold of the tradable versions of the cards can trade them in the FC Mobile market and earn plenty of coins.
Which Icons will feature in the FC Mobile MLS promo?
As announced by EA Sports, four Icons will feature in the MLS promo. However, they will be introduced in the latter weeks of the promo's run.
Here are the Icons announced by EA Sports for the MLS promo:
- 97 LW - Hristo Stoichkov
- 97 CM - Lothar Matthaus
- 96 ST - Landon Donovan
- 95 CB - Alessandro Nesta
All these Icons have great stats. They can easily slot in the starting lineup of a player. Adding these Icons to the lineup will help gamers win more Division Rivals encounters in the Head to Head or VS Attack matches.