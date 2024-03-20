List of all announced FC Mobile MLS promo cards

EA Sports has revealed the list of FC Mobile MLS promo players on the title's official X account. Based on the post, many players with high overall ratings will feature in the upcoming Major League Soccer promo, which celebrates the performances of footballers in the ongoing season. A few icons, who played in the American league in the years gone by, will also be featured.

MLS fans who eagerly waited for the promo are naturally buzzing with excitement. They are looking forward to getting their hands on the cards once the promo goes live on March 21, 2024.

Which footballers will feature in the FC Mobile MLS promo?

As mentioned earlier, the FC Mobile MLS promo will be available in the mobile game following the weekly reset on March 21, 2024. EA Sports has announced 30 popular footballers for the promo. They can be obtained by opening store packs, completing missions, or completing exchanges.

Here's a look at the FC Mobile MLS promo cards announced by EA Sports:

96 CAM - Lionel Messi

95 ST - Christian Benteke

95 CM - Hector Herrera

95 GK - Roman Burki

94 CM - Riqui Puig

94 CB - Matt Miazga

94 LW - Lorenzo Insigne

94 LB - Jordi Alba

93 CM - Asier Illarramendi

93 RB - Ryan Hollingshead

93 ST - Cristian Arango

93 LB - John Tolkin

93 ST - Luis Muriel

92 ST - Teemu Pukki

92 CDM - Diego Chara

92 CDM - Victor Wanyama

92 GK - Andre Blake

92 ST - Giorgos Giakoumakis

91 ST - Diego Rubio

91 ST - Hugo Cuypers

91 RB - Carlos Akapo

91 RM - Cristian Roldan

91 CDM - Andres Cubas

90 RW - Johnny Russell

90 CM - Darlington Nagbe

90 CAM - Santiago Rodriguez

89 ST - Sam Surridge

88 ST - Giacomo Vrioni

87 LB - Sam Vines

86 RB - Nathan Bryne

All these cards have enhanced attributes. Lucky gamers who get hold of the tradable versions of the cards can trade them in the FC Mobile market and earn plenty of coins.

Which Icons will feature in the FC Mobile MLS promo?

As announced by EA Sports, four Icons will feature in the MLS promo. However, they will be introduced in the latter weeks of the promo's run.

Here are the Icons announced by EA Sports for the MLS promo:

97 LW - Hristo Stoichkov

97 CM - Lothar Matthaus

96 ST - Landon Donovan

95 CB - Alessandro Nesta

All these Icons have great stats. They can easily slot in the starting lineup of a player. Adding these Icons to the lineup will help gamers win more Division Rivals encounters in the Head to Head or VS Attack matches.