Ramadan event in FC Mobile: New packs, best players, and more

Amid the ongoing Heroes 24 promo, EA Sports has introduced the Ramadan event in FC Mobile. As its name suggests, the promo celebrates the auspicious festival of Ramadan. The promo has brought along new player cards in Store packs and quests. It went live in the title after the weekly reset earlier today (March 7).

This article explores details of the new Ramadan event, including prices of the available packs and quests.

What are the newly introduced packs for the Ramadan event in FC Mobile?

As mentioned, the Ramadan event in FC Mobile is the latest promo to be added as Store Packs. EA Sports has added multiple packs and is likely expecting gamers to utilize their accumulated FC Points or gems while opening them.

EA Sports has added various Ramadan packs in the Store (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the different Ramadan Store Packs in FC Mobile:

Ramadan 100: 2000 FC Points or 40k Gems

2000 FC Points or 40k Gems Ramadan Pack: 1000 FC Points or 10k Gems

1000 FC Points or 10k Gems Ramadan Pack (Untradable): 1500 FC Points or 15k gems

While the Ramadan 100 can be opened twice daily, both the Ramadan Pack and the Ramadan Pack (Untradable) can be opened only once daily.

Players looking to purchase the Ramadan special packs must remember that they will only be live in FC Mobile for the next few days. Thus, opening them to get some rare player cards is recommended. Once obtained, the tradable cards can be sold in the in-game Market to accrue huge profits.

What are the different quests in the Ramadan event in FC Mobile?

Several new quests are added to the Ramadan event. These quests require players to complete skill games or play FIFA Mobile Division Rivals matches and offer stunning rewards for free.

Ramadan quests offer stunning rewards to FC Mobile players (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the new Ramadan quests in FC Mobile, along with their rewards:

Goal Master - Score 100 goals in any mode - 100k Coins and Victory Lap emote

- Score 100 goals in any mode - 100k Coins and Victory Lap emote Helping Hand - Assist for 30 goals in any mode - 200x Gems

- Assist for 30 goals in any mode - 200x Gems Get In The Way - Complete 30 tackles in any mode - 100k Coins

- Complete 30 tackles in any mode - 100k Coins Kick Off - Complete 15 VS Attack, Head to Head or Manager matches - Heroes Standard Pack x1

- Complete 15 VS Attack, Head to Head or Manager matches - Heroes Standard Pack x1 Rank Up - Rank up any player five times - 200x Gems

FC Mobile players who complete all the Ramadan quests mentioned above will be entitled to a Heroes Ultra Pack and an animated emote - Into Orbit.

All the quests for the Ramadan event in FC Mobile above will be available for the next 14 days. Hence, players should complete them within the timeframe to get the rewards.