FC Mobile Ramadan Festival: All revealed cards

EA Sports' handheld franchise is gearing up for its much-anticipated FC Mobile Ramadan Festival event, which is set to commence on Thursday, March 7. With the event just around the corner, fans eagerly await the release of the highly anticipated FC Mobile Ramadan Festival cards, which promise to add a new dimension of excitement to the handheld gaming experience.

The excitement surrounding the event reached a fever pitch when EA Sports unveiled the first set of FC Mobile Ramadan Festival players on their official social media handle, X.

Leading the pack is none other than the German prodigy, Yossoufa Moukoko, whose stellar performances have earned him the spotlight, presumably as the highest-rated player of the event with an impressive 95 overall rating.

List of revealed FC Mobile Ramadan Festival player cards

On March 6, EA Sports excited fans by teasing two mystery players, one of whom remains shrouded in secrecy but is expected to be revealed very soon.

It is, however, speculated in the EA FC community that the unrevealed player could be none other than Saudi Arabian Legend Saeed Al-Owairan, boasting a formidable 95-rated Ramadan Festival special hero card.

Joining Moukoko and the anticipated mystery player are 10 other exceptional items, each boasting impressive overall ratings. These include:

Amine Harit (87 - LM)

Jonathan Ikone (87 - RW)

Nayef Aguerd (88 - CB)

Mohamed Elneny (89 - CDM)

Sofyan Amrabat CDM 90 - CDM)

Andre Ayew (91 - ST)

Said Benrahma (92 - CAM)

Abdoulaye Doucoure (93 - CM)

Ousmane Dembele (94 - RM)

Hakim Ziyech (94 - RW)

Expand Tweet

FC Mobile Ramadan Festival event is shaping up to be an exhilarating addition to the franchise, with a star-studded lineup of players, exciting quests, and the promise of intense gameplay.

When is FC Mobile Ramadan Festival commencing?

Ramadan Festival in FC Mobile kicks off at midnight UTC on Thursday, March 7. Those in different time zones must calculate the applicable time in their region to ensure they don't miss out on the excitement.

Expand Tweet

While a bulk of these highly coveted items will be available in packs, EA Sports will also introduce a series of event objectives or quests, allowing players to grind and obtain special Ramadan Festival cards for free. Additionally, they can turn to the market to purchase these items, although initial prices will be steep.

The Ramadan Festival event promises to be a side-event to the heroes event, akin to previous celebrations such as the Lunar New Year. With its own distinct flair and potentially a short event pass, players can expect a whirlwind of excitement as they dive into the festivities.