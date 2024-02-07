FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo: List of all announced cards

A few hours ago, popular game developer EA Sports announced the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards, confirming the introduction of the LNY event in the mobile title. While popular EA professionals Antwan and Tak first announced the cards on the YouTube livestream, the developer posted about the same later on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles.
The announcement has already created a huge buzz amongst FC Mobile players and enthusiasts across the globe.
Which are the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards announced by EA Sports?
While the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo is running in full swing and has become massively successful, EA Sports is set to introduce a new FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo. As its name suggests, the latter will celebrate the Lunar New Year and feature some of the best cards.
Here's a look at the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards as announced by EA Sports:
- 97 OVR CAM - Pele
- 96 OVR CM - Clarence Seedorf
- 95 OVR RW - Phil Foden
- 95 OVR ST - Andriy Shevchenko
- 94 OVR LB - Alphonso Davies
- 94 OVR LW - Michael Laudrup
- 94 OVR CF - Justin Kluivert
- 94 OVR ST - Julian Alvarez
- 92 OVR LB - Pervis Estupinan
- 92 OVR RW - Mohammed Kudus
- 92 OVR ST - Divock Origi
- 91 OVR LW - Jadon Sancho
- 90 OVR CB - Piero Hincapie
- 89 OVR LM - Niels Nkounkou
- 88 OVR CB - Maxence Lacroix
- 88 OVR GK - Manuel Riemann
All the cards above will be extremely rare and have high demand in the in-game market. Lucky players getting hold of them can trade the cards in the market to get coins in abundance.
What other cards will be featured in the upcoming FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo?
As mentioned earlier, Antwan and Tak hosted a livestream on the title's YouTube channel, providing sneak peeks of what's in store for the forthcoming FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo.
Here's a look at the other cards that will feature the Lunar New Year promo:
- 95 OVR ST - Dusan Vlahovic
- 93 OVR CB - Lukas Klostermann
- 93 OVR CDM - Sergio Busquets
- 92 OVR CB - Francesco Acerbi
- 92 OVR GK - Unai Simon
- 91 OVR RB - Pedro Porro
- 91 OVR CM - Warren Zaïre-Emery
- 90 OVR CAM - Thiago Almada
- 90 OVR GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili
- 90 OVR CM - Ivan Rakitic
- 90 OVR CF - Alexis Sánchez
- 89 OVR CF - Amine Gouiri
- 89 OVR CAM - Arda Guler
- 89 OVR CM - Romeo Lavia
- 88 OVR LM - Willian
- 88 OVR RW - Arsen Zakharyan
Players obtaining these cards can use them in their main lineup to win more matches and rank in Division Rivals mode.
These cards will be added to the game on February 8 and accompanied by new TOTY 24 Icons and Nominee C cards.