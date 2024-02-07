FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo: List of all announced cards

A few hours ago, popular game developer EA Sports announced the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards, confirming the introduction of the LNY event in the mobile title. While popular EA professionals Antwan and Tak first announced the cards on the YouTube livestream, the developer posted about the same later on the game's official Twitter and Instagram handles.

The announcement has already created a huge buzz amongst FC Mobile players and enthusiasts across the globe.

Which are the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards announced by EA Sports?

While the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo is running in full swing and has become massively successful, EA Sports is set to introduce a new FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo. As its name suggests, the latter will celebrate the Lunar New Year and feature some of the best cards.

Here's a look at the best FC Mobile Lunar New Year cards as announced by EA Sports:

97 OVR CAM - Pele

96 OVR CM - Clarence Seedorf

95 OVR RW - Phil Foden

95 OVR ST - Andriy Shevchenko

94 OVR LB - Alphonso Davies

94 OVR LW - Michael Laudrup

94 OVR CF - Justin Kluivert

94 OVR ST - Julian Alvarez

92 OVR LB - Pervis Estupinan

92 OVR RW - Mohammed Kudus

92 OVR ST - Divock Origi

91 OVR LW - Jadon Sancho

90 OVR CB - Piero Hincapie

89 OVR LM - Niels Nkounkou

88 OVR CB - Maxence Lacroix

88 OVR GK - Manuel Riemann

All the cards above will be extremely rare and have high demand in the in-game market. Lucky players getting hold of them can trade the cards in the market to get coins in abundance.

What other cards will be featured in the upcoming FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo?

As mentioned earlier, Antwan and Tak hosted a livestream on the title's YouTube channel, providing sneak peeks of what's in store for the forthcoming FC Mobile Lunar New Year promo.

Here's a look at the other cards that will feature the Lunar New Year promo:

95 OVR ST - Dusan Vlahovic

93 OVR CB - Lukas Klostermann

93 OVR CDM - Sergio Busquets

92 OVR CB - Francesco Acerbi

92 OVR GK - Unai Simon

91 OVR RB - Pedro Porro

91 OVR CM - Warren Zaïre-Emery

90 OVR CAM - Thiago Almada

90 OVR GK - Giorgi Mamardashvili

90 OVR CM - Ivan Rakitic

90 OVR CF - Alexis Sánchez

89 OVR CF - Amine Gouiri

89 OVR CAM - Arda Guler

89 OVR CM - Romeo Lavia

88 OVR LM - Willian

88 OVR RW - Arsen Zakharyan

Players obtaining these cards can use them in their main lineup to win more matches and rank in Division Rivals mode.

These cards will be added to the game on February 8 and accompanied by new TOTY 24 Icons and Nominee C cards.