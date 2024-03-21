All announced impactful performers for the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the impactful performers for the ongoing Ramadan promo in FC Mobile through the official social media handles of the game. As the name suggests, the cards highlight the memorable performance of players who set the pitch on fire by displaying brilliant football skills. The cards will be added to the promo following the weekly reset on March 21, 2024.
The announcement has naturally created a great deal of buzz among gamers and fans eagerly waiting for their favorite superstars to be added to the event.
Who are the announced impactful performers for the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile?
Based on the recent announcement by EA Sports on X, 10 impactful performers will be introduced in the Ramadan event in FC Mobile. The player cards will be available in exchanges, store packs, chapters, or in the market.
Here's a look at all the announced impactful performers for FC Mobile's Ramadan promo:
- 95 OVR - CM - Hakan Calhanoglu
- 94 OVR - CB - Ibrahima Konate
- 93 OVR - LW - Simon Adingra
- 93 OVR - ST - Edin Dzeko
- 91 OVR - RW - Andre Ayew
- 90 OVR - CM - Yunus Musah
- 89 OVR - CDM - Souleymane Coulibaly
- 88 OVR - RW - Amad Diallo
- 88 OVR - LW - Mahmoud Trezeguet
- 85 OVR - ST - Mamadou Thiam
All these announced cards have enhanced stats. Lucky gamers who get hold of these cards can add them to their starting lineup to emerge victorious in more Division Rivals mode matches in FC Mobile (Head to Head, VS Attack. or Manager mode)
Which are the best existing FC Mobile Ramadan promo player cards?
Many exceptional cards with impressive overall ratings were added during the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile.
The best existing cards are:
- 94 OVR - RW - Hakim Ziyech
- 94 OVR - RM - Ousmane Dembele
- 93 OVR - CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure
- 92 OVR - CAM - Said Benrahma
- 91 OVR - ST - Andre Ayew
- 90 OVR - CDM - Sofyan Amrabat
- 89 OVR - CDM - Mohamed Elneny
- 88 OVR - CB - Nayef Aguerd
- 87 OVR - RW - Jonathan Ikone
- 87 OVR - LM - Amine Harit
All the cards mentioned above have been hot-selling items in the game. However, with the release of the impactful performer cards, the price of these cards will likely decrease. Hence, players can purchase these cards from the in-game market at a cheaper price in the coming days.
Check out more of our coverage for FC Mobile:
How to complete Voller Exchange || FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards || All Heroes 24 Exchanges || How to complete Heroes 24 puzzle