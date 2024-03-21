All announced impactful performers for the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile

A few hours ago, EA Sports announced the impactful performers for the ongoing Ramadan promo in FC Mobile through the official social media handles of the game. As the name suggests, the cards highlight the memorable performance of players who set the pitch on fire by displaying brilliant football skills. The cards will be added to the promo following the weekly reset on March 21, 2024.

The announcement has naturally created a great deal of buzz among gamers and fans eagerly waiting for their favorite superstars to be added to the event.

Who are the announced impactful performers for the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile?

Based on the recent announcement by EA Sports on X, 10 impactful performers will be introduced in the Ramadan event in FC Mobile. The player cards will be available in exchanges, store packs, chapters, or in the market.

Here's a look at all the announced impactful performers for FC Mobile's Ramadan promo:

95 OVR - CM - Hakan Calhanoglu

94 OVR - CB - Ibrahima Konate

93 OVR - LW - Simon Adingra

93 OVR - ST - Edin Dzeko

91 OVR - RW - Andre Ayew

90 OVR - CM - Yunus Musah

89 OVR - CDM - Souleymane Coulibaly

88 OVR - RW - Amad Diallo

88 OVR - LW - Mahmoud Trezeguet

85 OVR - ST - Mamadou Thiam

All these announced cards have enhanced stats. Lucky gamers who get hold of these cards can add them to their starting lineup to emerge victorious in more Division Rivals mode matches in FC Mobile (Head to Head, VS Attack. or Manager mode)

Which are the best existing FC Mobile Ramadan promo player cards?

Many exceptional cards with impressive overall ratings were added during the Ramadan promo in FC Mobile.

The best existing cards are:

94 OVR - RW - Hakim Ziyech

94 OVR - RM - Ousmane Dembele

93 OVR - CM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

92 OVR - CAM - Said Benrahma

91 OVR - ST - Andre Ayew

90 OVR - CDM - Sofyan Amrabat

89 OVR - CDM - Mohamed Elneny

88 OVR - CB - Nayef Aguerd

87 OVR - RW - Jonathan Ikone

87 OVR - LM - Amine Harit

All the cards mentioned above have been hot-selling items in the game. However, with the release of the impactful performer cards, the price of these cards will likely decrease. Hence, players can purchase these cards from the in-game market at a cheaper price in the coming days.

