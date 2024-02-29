List of all FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges

As announced by EA Sports, FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges were added to the mobile title earlier today. The exchanges were added along with the Heroes 24 promo, celebrating the legendary career of several football icons in the years gone by. The new exchanges have already created a great deal of buzz among FC Mobile players, who have been eagerly waiting to obtain free players by completing new exchanges.

The new Heroes 24 exchanges can be found in the Exchange Center at the bottom of the game's Home screen.

Which are the various FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges?

After the massive success of the Roberto Carlos Exchange, the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges are live in the title.

Snippet showing the new FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the exchanges that have been added to the FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo:

93-97 OVR Heroes 24 Player Exchange

Exchange one 89+ OVR player

Exchange seven 87+ OVR players

Exchange seven 85+ OVR players

Exchange eight 84+ OVR players

Exchange ten 82+ OVR players

95 OVR Heroes 24 or Winter Wildcards Player Exchange

Exchange two 94-94 OVR players (Tradable)

Exchange two 91-92 OVR players (Tradable)

Exchange three 89-90 OVR players (Tradable)

85-97 OVR TOTY 24 Player Exchange

Exchange two 85+ OVR players

Exchange ten 83+ OVR players

Exchange ten 70+ OVR players

80-97 OVR Mixed Version Player Exchange x3

Exchange six 75+ OVR players

Exchange 11 70+ OVR players

87-97 OVR Mixed Version Player Exchange x3

Exchange one 85+ OVR TOTY 24 player

Exchange two 86+ OVR players

Exchange four 81+ OVR players

Exchange four 70+ OVR players

80-97 OVR Daily Bonus Exchange Mixed Version Player

Exchange one 70+ OVR Real Madrid player

70-79 OVR Base Player Exchange x3

Exchange one 81+ OVR TOTY 24 player

78-84 OVR Base Player Exchange x5

Exchange one 85+ OVR Heroes or TOTY 24 player

However, players must remember that the required fodders are in high demand in the FC Mobile market. Hence, selecting proper cards in their required slots can help you save millions while purchasing unavailable fodders from the Market.

Those who obtain high OVR Heroes 24 cards can add them to their lineup to emerge victorious in more Division Rivals matches.

What are the other available exchanges besides the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges?

Several older exchanges are running live along with the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Exchanges.

POTM and other exchanges are still running in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at the other exchanges currently live in the game:

TOTY 24 - Griemann and Grimaldo Exchanges

Gullit Exchange

Jairzinho Exchange

Roberto Carlos Exchange

Coins Exchange - 100k, 500k, 1 million, 3 million, 5 million, 8 million, and 11 million

POTM - Solanke, Wirtz, Pulisic, and Aubameyang Exchanges

TOTW Exchange

Universal Rank Player Exchange

However, you must remember that since the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo has already concluded, the TOTY 24 exchanges will expire in a few days.