How to complete FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange

Following days of speculation, EA Sports introduced the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange to the mobile title. This is the third major exchange in the ongoing Team of the Year 24 promo and also one of the best exchanges to appear in the game since its inception. The 94 OVR Roberto Carlos card has stunning attributes and can be ranked up to 99 OVR, making it a great card to possess.

The exchange has naturally created a great deal of buzz among football lovers and supporters of the Brazilian legend.

Which are the various exchanges required to complete FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange?

After the massive success of the Gullit and Jairzinho Exchange in FIFA Mobile, the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange is the latest Icon Exchange in the TOTY 24 promo.

To complete the FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange, FC Mobile players must complete several other exchanges. Each requires multiple player cards and offers a specific Carlos token.

Here's a look at all the exchanges that needed to be completed to get Roberto Carlos in the FC Mobile TOTY 24 promo:

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 1

Exchange 11 70+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 2

Exchange two 78+ OVR Serie A players

Exchange three 78+ OVR players

Exchange six 75+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 3

Exchange six 84+ OVR players

Exchange five 83+ OVR Serie A players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 4

Exchange one 87+ OVR Brazilian player

Exchange two 87+ OVR players

Exchange three 84+ OVR players

Exchange five 82+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 5

Exchange four 88+ OVR players

Exchange four 86+ OVR Defender or Goalkeeper

Exchange three 84+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 6

Exchange one 89+ OVR Real Madrid player

Exchange three 88+ OVR players

Exchange three 86+ OVR LaLiga players

Exchange four 83+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 7

Exchange four 89+ OVR players

Exchange seven 87+ OVR players

Roberto Carlos Token and Pack 8

Exchange two 92+ OVR players

Exchange two 91+ OVR players

Exchange two 90+ OVR players

Exchange five 88+ OVR players

Combining all eight tokens in the final exchange will enable you to get the 94 OVR Roberto Carlos card.

However, you must remember that fodder is in high demand in the FIFA Mobile market. Hence, choosing proper cards in their required slots can save you from spending unnecessarily in the market.

The FC Mobile TOTY 24 Roberto Carlos Exchange will expire after 35 days. Lucky gamers getting Roberto Carlos can add him to their lineup to earn victory in more Division Rivals FIFA Mobile matches (H2H, VS Attack, and Manager Mode).