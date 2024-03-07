EA Sports releases FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards

As promised, EA Sports has announced the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards for the ongoing Heroes 24 promo. The developer took to the title's official X handle to announce the names of the legendary footballers who have made it to the team. The cards will be added to the promo during the weekly reset on March 7, 2024, at midnight UTC.

Popular streamers and gamers alike are excited to get their hands on the Team B Heroes cards.

What are the announced FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards?

To build on the success of the ongoing Heroes 24 promo, EA Sports has announced seven legends from different nations to feature in the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B.

Expand Tweet

Here's an overview of the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards announced by EA Sports:

97 OVR - LW - David Ginola (France)

(France) 96 OVR - CB - Rafael Marquez (Mexico)

(Mexico) 95 OVR - ST - Fernando Morientes (Spain)

(Spain) 95 OVR - CM - Claudio Marchisio (Italy)

(Italy) 94 OVR - ST - Tomas Brolin (Sweden)

(Sweden) 93 OVR - CM - Tim Cahill (Australia)

(Australia) 93 OVR - LM - DaMarcus Beasley (USA)

All these FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team B cards will have enhanced attributes. Hence, adding them to the starting lineup can help players win more VS Attack or Head to Head matches in the FC Mobile Division Rivals mode.

What are the existing FC Mobile Heroes 24 promo cards?

Nine Heroes 24 cards were added to FC Mobile when the promo arrived in the game on February 29, 2024. Since then, the craze for these cards has increased among gamers worldwide.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Team A cards released last week:

97 OVR - ST - Rudi Voller (Germany)

(Germany) 96 OVR - ST - Diego Forlan (Uruguay)

(Uruguay) 95 OVR - RW - Joe Cole (England)

(England) 95 OVR - CAM - Landon Donovan (USA)

(USA) 94 OVR - ST - Mario Gomez (Germany)

(Germany) 94 OVR - ST - Robbie Keane (Ireland)

(Ireland) 94 OVR - CB - Ricardo Carvalho (Portugal)

(Portugal) 93 OVR - CAM - Aleksandr Mostovoi (Russia)

(Russia) 93 OVR - CDM - Ramires (Brazil)

Players can get hold of these cards from Store Packs, Heroes 24 Exchanges, and by completing missions in specific promo Chapters.