How to complete FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzles

EA Sports has introduced FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzles to build on the craze of the ongoing Heroes 24 promo. The puzzles are the first such event to appear in the rebranded title. These puzzles contain logos of the Heroes featuring legendary footballers of the decades gone by. Their introduction has already created a great deal of buzz among FC Mobile players enthusiasts across the globe.

The article serves as a guide to helping players unlock the puzzles and use the logos of their favorite heroes.

What are the different steps to complete the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzles?

The Heroes 24 promo in FC Mobile has already become massively popular among players. Meanwhile, the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzles event has become another fan-favorite. Gamers can find five football heroes with their logos locked in puzzles.

Collecting FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzle Pieces (Image via EA Sports)

Here's a look at all the Logo's puzzles available in FC Mobile:

Premium The Motor Logo featuring Ramires

Premium Trickybeas Logo featuring Damarcus Beasley

Premium Conductor Logo featuring Tomas Rosicky

Premium Flashfreeze Logo featuring Dimitar Berbatov

Premium The Arctic Soldier Logo featuring John Arne Riise

Playing Heroes Expedition to get Heroes Puzzle pieces in FC Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

However, completing the Puzzles can be tricky as it requires you to complete expeditions, collect puzzle pieces, and then unlock the puzzle in another chapter.

Here's a look at the step-by-step process to complete the FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzle Logos:

Step 1: Log into FC Mobile.

Step 2: Tap on the Heroes 24 promo section.

Step 3: Click on the Heroes Expedition Chapter.

Step 4: Swipe right until you reach the Television.

Step 5: Click on the Play Button present on the Television's buttons area.

Step 6: Wait for the countdown to start. The countdown will reflect a six-hour timer.

Step 7: Once the countdown is over, collect the rewards, including Heroes 24 puzzle pieces. You have to collect all nine puzzle pieces to unlock to complete a puzzle and unlock a logo.

Step 8: Visit the Heroes Puzzle chapter and select the unlocked puzzle.

How can you use FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzle Logos?

Snippet showing various Heroes 24 Puzzle Logo (Image via EA Sports)

Changing Logos is easy in the mobile variant of EA FC. You can follow the easy steps mentioned below to use the unlocked FC Mobile Heroes 24 Puzzle Logos:

Step 1: Log into FC Mobile.

Step 2: Tap on the Club section.

Step 3: Tap on the Locker Room section.

Step 5: Select the User Logo Option.

Step 6: Choose the unlocked Heroes 24 Logo and click the Confirm button.

Moreover, you can also get specific Heroes 24 Logos by completing all the missions in that particular Heroes chapter. However, you will have to get the FC Mobile Heroes 24 card of that Hero before getting your hands on the logo.