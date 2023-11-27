"Fear the assassin with no master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 509 (Tuesday, November 28, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 509th edition questions are now available. To successfully solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a thorough grasp of every League of Legends champion and their numerous quotes, abilities, outfits, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 28 edition of LoLdle:
"Fear the assassin with no master."
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 28, 2023.
Lux, Akali, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 509th edition (November 28, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 28 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Lux
- Quote: Akali
- Ability: Xayah, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Akshan
- Splash Art: Lulu, Bonus: Space Groove Lulu
It should be quite easy to guess Lux's name, as she is a popular support champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Akali, another often-used assassin unit.
Due to Xayah's high pick rate, deciphering her R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Akshan is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Lulu's Prestige Space Groove splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
The LoLdle answers for its 510th edition will be published on November 29, 2023.