"Fear the assassin with no master": League of Legends LoLdle answers 509 (Tuesday, November 28, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 509th edition questions are now available. To successfully solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a thorough grasp of every League of Legends champion and their numerous quotes, abilities, outfits, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 28 edition of LoLdle:

"Fear the assassin with no master."

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 28, 2023.

Lux, Akali, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 509th edition (November 28, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 28 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lux

Lux Quote: Akali

Akali Ability: Xayah, Bonus : R

Xayah, : R Emoji: Akshan

Akshan Splash Art: Lulu, Bonus: Space Groove Lulu

It should be quite easy to guess Lux's name, as she is a popular support champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Demacia, this unit debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Akali, another often-used assassin unit.

Due to Xayah's high pick rate, deciphering her R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Akshan is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Lulu's Prestige Space Groove splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 27, LoLdle 508: Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, Viego, Taliyah, Gwen November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

The LoLdle answers for its 510th edition will be published on November 29, 2023.