"Mmm... FOOD!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 508 (Monday, November 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 508th edition questions are now available. To properly solve all the puzzles in this release, you must possess extensive knowledge of every League of Legends character and their numerous quotes, outfits, abilities, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 27 edition of LoLdle:

"Mmm... FOOD!"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 27, 2023.

Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 508th edition (November 27, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 27 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Kai'Sa

Kai'Sa Quote: Kog'Maw

Kog'Maw Ability: Viego, Bonus : Passive

Viego, : Passive Emoji: Taliyah

Taliyah Splash Art: Gwen, Bonus: Default Gwen

It should be quite easy to guess Kai'Sa's name, as she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Void, this unit debuted in that game in 2018. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Kog'Maw, another often-used ADC unit.

Due to Viego's high pick rate, deciphering his Passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Taliyah is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Gwen's Prestige default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana

Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

The LoLdle answers for its 509th edition will be published on November 28, 2023.