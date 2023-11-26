"Mmm... FOOD!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 508 (Monday, November 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 508th edition questions are now available. To properly solve all the puzzles in this release, you must possess extensive knowledge of every League of Legends character and their numerous quotes, outfits, abilities, and more. Here's the quote riddle in the November 27 edition of LoLdle:
"Mmm... FOOD!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 27, 2023.
Kai'Sa, Kog'Maw, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 508th edition (November 27, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 27 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Kai'Sa
- Quote: Kog'Maw
- Ability: Viego, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Taliyah
- Splash Art: Gwen, Bonus: Default Gwen
It should be quite easy to guess Kai'Sa's name, as she is a popular ADC champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Void, this unit debuted in that game in 2018. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Kog'Maw, another often-used ADC unit.
Due to Viego's high pick rate, deciphering his Passive ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Taliyah is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Gwen's Prestige default splash art shouldn't take long to identify.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 26, LoLdle 507: Malzahar, Vayne, Alistar, Vex, Morgana
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
The LoLdle answers for its 509th edition will be published on November 28, 2023.