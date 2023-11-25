"Silver of the moon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 507 (Sunday, November 26, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 507th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles, you must possess a thorough knowledge of every League of Legends character and know their countless quotes, outfits, abilities, and more. With that in mind, here's the quote riddle for the November 26 edition of LoLdle:
"Silver of the moon."
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 26, 2023.
Malzahar, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 507th edition (November 26, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 26 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Malzahar
- Quote: Vayne
- Ability: Alistar, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Vex
- Splash Art: Morgana, Bonus: Prestige Bewitching Morgana
It should be quite easy to guess Malzahar's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Shurima, this unit debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Vayne, an often-used unit.
Due to Alistar's high pick rate, deciphering his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vex is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Morgana's Prestige Bewitching splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
The LoLdle answers for its 508th edition will be published on November 27, 2023.