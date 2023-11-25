"Silver of the moon": League of Legends LoLdle answers 507 (Sunday, November 26, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 507th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles, you must possess a thorough knowledge of every League of Legends character and know their countless quotes, outfits, abilities, and more. With that in mind, here's the quote riddle for the November 26 edition of LoLdle:

"Silver of the moon."

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 26, 2023.

Malzahar, Vayne, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 507th edition (November 26, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 26 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Malzahar

Malzahar Quote: Vayne

Vayne Ability: Alistar, Bonus : E

Alistar, : E Emoji: Vex

Vex Splash Art: Morgana, Bonus: Prestige Bewitching Morgana

It should be quite easy to guess Malzahar's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Shurima, this unit debuted in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Vayne, an often-used unit.

Due to Alistar's high pick rate, deciphering his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vex is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Morgana's Prestige Bewitching splash art shouldn't take long to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 25, LoLdle 506: Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere

Malphite, Rengar, Gnar, Gangplank, Tryndamere November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

The LoLdle answers for its 508th edition will be published on November 27, 2023.