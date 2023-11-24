"More prey, more prizes": League of Legends LoLdle answers 506 (Saturday, November 25, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 506th edition questions are now available. To decipher all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a thorough understanding of every League of Legends character and know their distinct quotes, outfits, abilities, and more. With that in mind, here's the riddle for the November 25 edition of LoLdle:
"More prey, more prizes."
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 25, 2023.
Malphite, Rengar, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 506th edition (November 25, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 25 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Malphite
- Quote: Rengar
- Ability: Gnar, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Gangplank
- Splash Art: Tryndamere, Bonus: Nightmare Tryndamere
It should be quite easy to guess Malphite's name, as he is a popular top-lane champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ixtal, this unit debuted in that game in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Rengar, an often-used unit in the game.
Due to Gnar's high pick rate, deciphering his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Gangplank is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Tryndamere's Nightmare splash art should take long to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 24, LoLdle 505:
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
The LoLdle answers for its 507th edition will be published on November 26, 2023.