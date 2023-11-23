"Squashing time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 505 (Friday, November 24, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 505th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a deep knowledge of every League of Legends character and their unique phrases, outfits, abilities, and more. That said, here's the riddle for the November 24 edition of LoLdle:

"Squashing time!"

This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 24, 2023.

Ivern, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 505th edition (November 24, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 24 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Ivern

Ivern Quote: Zac

Zac Ability: Pantheon, Bonus : E

Pantheon, : E Emoji: Vayne

Vayne Splash Art: Sett, Bonus: Default Sett

It should be quite easy to guess Ivern's name, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this unit debuted in 2016. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Zac, an often-used unit in the game.

Due to Pantheon's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vayne is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Sett's default splash art should be simple to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra

Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante

Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

The LoLdle answers for its 506th edition will be published on November 25, 2023.