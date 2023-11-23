"Squashing time!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 505 (Friday, November 24, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 505th edition questions are now available. To solve all the puzzles in this iteration, you must possess a deep knowledge of every League of Legends character and their unique phrases, outfits, abilities, and more. That said, here's the riddle for the November 24 edition of LoLdle:
"Squashing time!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 24, 2023.
Ivern, Zac, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 505th edition (November 24, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 24 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ivern
- Quote: Zac
- Ability: Pantheon, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Vayne
- Splash Art: Sett, Bonus: Default Sett
It should be quite easy to guess Ivern's name, as he is a popular jungle champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this unit debuted in 2016. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Zac, an often-used unit in the game.
Due to Pantheon's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vayne is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Sett's default splash art should be simple to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 23, LoLdle 504: Cassiopeia, Skarner, Vladimir, Cho'Gath, Lissandra
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
The LoLdle answers for its 506th edition will be published on November 25, 2023.