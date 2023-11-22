"Oh no! I seem to have stepped on": League of Legends LoLdle answers 504 (Thursday, November 23, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 504th iteration questions are now available. In order to solve all the puzzles in this edition, you must possess a thorough knowledge of every League of Legends champion and their unique phrases, abilities, outfits, and more. That said, here is the riddle quotation in the November 23rd edition of LoLdle:
"Oh no! I seem to have stepped on one of my cousins!"
This piece answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 23, 2023.
Cassiopeia, Skarner, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 504th edition (November 23, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 23 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Cassiopeia
- Quote: Skarner
- Ability: Vladimir, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Cho'Gath
- Splash Art: Lissandra, Bonus: Program Lissandra
It should be quite easy to guess Cassiopeia's name, as she is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Noxus, this unit debuted in LoL in 2010. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Skarner, an often-used unit in that game.
Due to Vladimir's high pick rate, recognizing his Q ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Cho'Gath is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Lissandra's Program splash art should be simple to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 22, LoLdle 503: Skarner, Lucian, Talon, Kassadin, K'Sante
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
The LoLdle answers for its 505th edition will be published on November 24, 2023.