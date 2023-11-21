"For Senna!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 503 (Wednesday, November 22, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 503rd iteration questions are now available. To complete this edition, you must have a comprehensive understanding of all League of Legends champions and various things related to them. This includes their special quotes, abilities, and skins. Here's the quote riddle from the November 22 LoLdle:

"For Senna!

This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 22, 2023.

Skarner, Lucian, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 503rd edition (November 22, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 22 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Skarner

Skarner Quote: Lucian

Lucian Ability: Talon, Bonus : E

Talon, : E Emoji: Kassadin

Kassadin Splash Art: K'Sante, Bonus: Default K'Sante

It should be quite easy to guess Skarner's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Shurima, this unit debuted in that title in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Lucian, an often-used ADC unit in LoL.

Due to Talon's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Kassadin is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, K'Sante's default splash art should be simple to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox

Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

The LoLdle answers for its 504th edition will be published on November 23, 2023.