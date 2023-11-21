"For Senna!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 503 (Wednesday, November 22, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 503rd iteration questions are now available. To complete this edition, you must have a comprehensive understanding of all League of Legends champions and various things related to them. This includes their special quotes, abilities, and skins. Here's the quote riddle from the November 22 LoLdle:
"For Senna!
This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 22, 2023.
Skarner, Lucian, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 503rd edition (November 22, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 22 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Skarner
- Quote: Lucian
- Ability: Talon, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Kassadin
- Splash Art: K'Sante, Bonus: Default K'Sante
It should be quite easy to guess Skarner's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Shurima, this unit debuted in that title in 2011. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Lucian, an often-used ADC unit in LoL.
Due to Talon's high pick rate, recognizing his E ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Kassadin is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, K'Sante's default splash art should be simple to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 21, LoLdle 502: Veigar, Olaf, Janna, Sion, Aatrox
- November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
The LoLdle answers for its 504th edition will be published on November 23, 2023.