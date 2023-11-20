"The worth of a man": League of Legends LoLdle answers 502 (Tuesday, November 21, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 502nd iteration questions are now available. To complete today's edition, you must have a comprehensive understanding of various League of Legends champions and their elements. This includes special quotes, abilities, and a vast number of skins related to all characters in that game. Here's the quote riddle from the November 21 LoLdle:

"The worth of a man can be measured by the length of his beard and the girth of his belt buckle."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 21, 2023.

Veigar, Olaf, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 502nd edition (November 21, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 21 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Veigar

Veigar Quote: Olaf

Olaf Ability: Janna, Bonus : R

Janna, : R Emoji: Sion

Sion Splash Art: Aatrox, Bonus: Odyssey Aatrox

It should be quite easy to guess Veigar's name, as he is a popular mage champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Bandle City, this unit debuted in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Olaf, an often-used melee unit in LoL.

Due to Janna's high pick rate, recognizing her R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Sion is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Aatrox's Odyssey splash art should be simple to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 20, LoLdle 501: Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix

Ahri, Shaco, Gragas, Vladimir, Kha'Zix November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego

Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

The LoLdle answers for its 503rd edition will be published on November 22, 2023.