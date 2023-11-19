"Why so serious?": League of Legends LoLdle answers 501 (Monday, November 20, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 501st iteration questions are now available. Succeeding in today's edition requires a thorough understanding of various League of Legends elements. This includes special quotes, all abilities, and splash art related to all characters in that game. Here's the quote riddle from the November 20 LoLdle:
"Why so serious?"
This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 20, 2023.
Ahri, Shaco, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 501st edition (November 20, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 20 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ahri
- Quote: Shaco
- Ability: Gragas, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Vladimir
- Splash Art: Kha'Zix, Bonus: Mecha Kha'Zix
It should be quite easy to guess Ahri's name; she is a popular mage champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ionia, this unit debuted in 2011 in that game. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Shaco, an often-used unit in LoL.
Due to Gragas's high pick rate in that title, recognizing his R ability won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vladimir is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kha'Zix's Mecha splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 19, LoLdle 500: Ekko, Caitlyn, Akshan, Vel'Koz, Viego
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
The LoLdle answers for its 502nd edition will be published on November 21, 2023.