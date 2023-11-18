"My duty is to protect the citizens of Piltover": League of Legends LoLdle answers 500 (Sunday, November 19, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 500th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in today's iteration requires a thorough understanding of various League of Legends elements. This includes unique quotes, abilities, and splash art related to in-game characters. Here's the quote from the November 19 LoLdle:

"My duty is to protect the citizens of Piltover, and I will see that through."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 19, 2023.

Ekko, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 500th edition (November 19, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 19 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Ekko

Ekko Quote: Caitlyn

Caitlyn Ability: Akshan, Bonus : W

Akshan, : W Emoji: Vel'Koz

Vel'Koz Splash Art: Viego, Bonus: King Viego

It should be easy to guess Ekko's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this unit debuted in 2015. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Caitlyn, an often-used ADC unit in League of Legends.

Due to Akshan's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his W won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vel'Koz is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Viego's King splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen

Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

The LoLdle answers for its 501st edition will be published on November 20, 2023.