"My duty is to protect the citizens of Piltover": League of Legends LoLdle answers 500 (Sunday, November 19, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 500th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in today's iteration requires a thorough understanding of various League of Legends elements. This includes unique quotes, abilities, and splash art related to in-game characters. Here's the quote from the November 19 LoLdle:
"My duty is to protect the citizens of Piltover, and I will see that through."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions released on November 19, 2023.
Ekko, Caitlyn, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 500th edition (November 19, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 19 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ekko
- Quote: Caitlyn
- Ability: Akshan, Bonus: W
- Emoji: Vel'Koz
- Splash Art: Viego, Bonus: King Viego
It should be easy to guess Ekko's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Zaun, this unit debuted in 2015. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Caitlyn, an often-used ADC unit in League of Legends.
Due to Akshan's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his W won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also easy to solve since Vel'Koz is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Viego's King splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 18, LoLdle 499: Zilean, Garen, Jax, Soraka, Kennen
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
The LoLdle answers for its 501st edition will be published on November 20, 2023.