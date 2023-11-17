"Forge onward": League of Legends LoLdle answers 499 (Saturday, November 18, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 499th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in this iteration requires a deep understanding of numerous League of Legends elements. This includes unique abilities, quotes, and splash art related to characters in that title. Here's the quote question you have to answer in the November 18 LoLdle:

"Forge onward."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 18, 2023.

Zilean, Garen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 499th edition (November 18, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the November 18 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zilean

Zilean Quote: Garen

Garen Ability: Jax, Bonus : Passive

Jax, : Passive Emoji: Soraka

Soraka Splash Art: Kennen, Bonus: Karate Kennen

It should be easy to guess Zilean's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this unit debuted in that title in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Garen, an often-used unit in League of Legends.

Due to Jax's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Passive won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also pretty easy to solve since Soraka is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kennen's Karate splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern

Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal

Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia

Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma

Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain

Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn

Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee

Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim

Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax

Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe

Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell

Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana

Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise

Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton

Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick

Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick November 2, LoLdle 483: Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz

Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar

Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs

The LoLdle answers for its 500th edition will be published on November 19, 2023.