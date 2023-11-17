"Forge onward": League of Legends LoLdle answers 499 (Saturday, November 18, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers to its 499th edition questions are now available. Succeeding in this iteration requires a deep understanding of numerous League of Legends elements. This includes unique abilities, quotes, and splash art related to characters in that title. Here's the quote question you have to answer in the November 18 LoLdle:
"Forge onward."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for November 18, 2023.
Zilean, Garen, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 499th edition (November 18, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the November 18 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Zilean
- Quote: Garen
- Ability: Jax, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Soraka
- Splash Art: Kennen, Bonus: Karate Kennen
It should be easy to guess Zilean's name, as he is a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Runeterra, this unit debuted in that title in 2009. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Garen, an often-used unit in League of Legends.
Due to Jax's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his Passive won't be difficult. Today's emoji puzzle is also pretty easy to solve since Soraka is a prominent League of Legends champion. Lastly, Kennen's Karate splash art shouldn't pose a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- November 17, LoLdle 498: Ornn, Karthus, Nocturne, Rammus, Ivern
- November 16, LoLdle 497: Alistar, Yasuo, Tryndamere, Corki, Ezreal
- November 15, LoLdle 496: Vi, K’Sante, Taliyah, Caitlyn, Irelia
- November 14, LoLdle 495: Kindred, Tahm Kench, Ashe, Kog'Maw, Karma
- November 13, LoLdle 494: Fizz, Renekton, Master Yi, Amumu, Swain
- November 12, LoLdle 493: Neeko, Jayce, Aphelios, Lee Sin, Kayn
- November 11, LoLdle 492: Vladimir, Swain, Zoe, Xayah, Nidalee
- November 10, LoLdle 491: Kha’Zix, Nocturne, Dr. Mundo, Sejuani, Hecarim
- November 9, LoLdle 490: Nunu and Willump, Singed, Zac, Zilean, Jax
- November 8, LoLdle 489: Shaco, Lillia, Cho’Gath, Nocturne, Zoe
- November 7, LoLdle 488: Kassadin, Orianna, Swain, Olaf, Rell
- November 6, LoLdle 487: Orianna, Veigar, Anivia, Yorick, Qiyana
- November 5, LoLdle 486: Morgana, Kassadin, Soraka, Graves, Elise
- November 4, LoLdle 485: Jayce, Alistar, Ahri, Poppy, Renekton
- November 3, LoLdle 484: Xayah, Ekko, Nilah, Ezreal, Fiddlestick
- November 2, LoLdle 483:Lulu, Kennen, Kai'Sa, Elise, Fizz
- November 1, LoLdle 482: Kayn, Vex, Camille, Yasuo, Rengar
- October 31, LoLdle 481: Rammus, Brand, Draven, Tryndamere, Ziggs
The LoLdle answers for its 500th edition will be published on November 19, 2023.