Fear the Rocket Spear Challenge in Clash of Clans: Information, rewards, army composition and more

Clash of Clans has released their new in-game Fear the Rocket Spear challenge, which focuses on showing Rocket Spear, the Royal Champion’s latest hero equipment. This challenge involves clearing the provided base using a fixed army composition, heroes, and the Rocket Spear equipment.

Challenges are one of the most crucial parts of Clash of Clans. They help players try new hero skins, abilities, equipment, and attacking strategies. They also allow players to earn additional elixir, dark elixir, gold, gems, magic items, and experience points. In this article, we will explore more about Fear the Rocket Spear challenge, its rewards, army composition, and more in Clash of Clans.

Fear the Rocket Spear challenge in Clash of Clans

Fear the Rocket Spear challenge in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

Fear the Rocket Spear challenge is a simple attack-based challenge, just like the famous Haaland challenge that was released a few weeks back in the game. Players must destroy the challenge base using the provided army composition to earn magic items, experience points, elixir, gold, gems, and dark elixir.

Trending

The last date to complete the challenge is June 22. The in-game description of Fear the Rocket Spear challenge is as follows:

“﻿You know what they say: attach a rocket to anything to make it better! So we did! Test your skills in this challenge using the Royal Champion's new Hero Equipment, the Rocket Spear!”

As per the description, this challenge allows players to use the Royal Champion's latest hero equipment Rocket Spear. This hero equipment allows the Royal Champion to throw his spear in the form of ranged rockets on defenses. It deals a lot of damage and therefore can clear multiple defenses easily.

All the troops and heroes provided in this challenge are upgraded to the maximum level for every player to ensure fair play. Lower-level town hall players can also use these max-level troops and heroes to clear the base and claim the challenge rewards.

Following is the army composition provided by the developers for this challenge in Clash of Clans:

4 Archers

4 Sneaky Goblins

2 Super Wall Breakers

1 Electro Titan

20 Hog Riders

2 Ice Golems

3 Headhunters

1 Apprentice Warden

Barbarian King

Archer Queen

Royal Champion

Grand Warden

2 Healing spells

1 Freeze spell

1 Poison spell

2 Earthquake spells

1 Overgrowth spell

Players must use these provided troops and spells to clear the challenge base. Using Clash of Clans Fear the Rocket Spear 3-star guide, players can clear the base and win all the rewards.

Rewards for completing the challenge in Clash of Clans

Challenge base in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

Players can earn rewards ranging from resources to magic items by completing the Fear the Rocket Spear challenge. Rewards can only be claimed once players three-star Fear the Rocket Spear challenge:

500000 gold

500000 elixir

5000 dark elixir

25 gems

400 experience points

1 resource potion

Try completing the challenge before the deadline to win all the rewards. Players may formulate any attacking strategy using the army troops to clear the challenge base.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback